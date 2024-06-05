The Acolyte: What happened to Jedi Master Indara?

The Acolyte Episode 1 kicks off with an almighty shock, but what actually happened to Jedi Master Indara?

Now that the first two episodes have dropped on Disney Plus, Star Wars fans will know that a big focus in The Acolyte is the Jedi Order. As the action picks up, Masters are targeted by an unknown assailant.

With its crime drama spin, the series is arguably changing the Star Wars timeline for good, going further back in the past than any live-action story has before.

Fans have been left reeling from Episode 1’s opening moments, so what happened to Jedi Master Indara in The Acolyte? Warning: Spoilers ahead.

What happened to Master Indara in The Acolyte?

In Episode 1 of The Acolyte, Master Indara is killed by Mae while trying to stop an unknowing bystander from being killed themselves.

Episode 1 of The Acolyte opens with an unknown woman — who we later learn is Mae — entering a cantina in Ueda. She approaches Indara, claiming to have unfinished business with her. Mae then asks Indara to fight her with all the power she has, to which Indara refuses, stating she has no ill will against anyone.

Mae doesn’t take no for an answer and launches an attack on Indara that clears the cantina. It’s here that fans see the introduction of “Force-fu,” with the pair largely fighting each other without any weapons. However, this later changes as Indara wields a lightsaber against Mae’s knife attacks.

Indara tries to find out who trained Mae but is met with no answers, with Mae only intent on killing her. Appearing as though she will call a truce, Mae throws a knife at the cantina bartender downstairs, who’s the only being who hasn’t already fled.

While Indara stops the knife from hitting them by using the Force, Mae plunges a second knife into Indara’s chest at the same time. Indara falls to the ground, with Mae sparing the bartender’s life because of his small child.

Will we see Master Indara again?

Yes. The Acolyte trailer has confirmed that Master Indara will be making at least one more appearance in a flashback scene.

In the above trailer, fans can see younger versions of the Jedi Order members being targeted by Mae’s killing spree — Indara, Torbin, Kelnacca, and Sol.

Given that these four were the Jedi stationed on Brendok (Osha and Mae’s home planet) when they were children, it’s likely that the flashback will show how the twin sisters split, and how Osha ended up becoming Sol’s padawan. It’s also assumed that Indara had a significant role in the pair’s childhood changes.

However, it remains unknown if this will be the only flashback in The Acolyte. There’s a chance that Indara could appear in more, particularly if Sol or the High Republic Jedi as a collective are explored in further detail.

While this is a glint of hope, it goes without saying that fans definitely won’t be seeing any more of Indara in present or future Star Wars timelines.

Who plays Master Indara?

Action movie legend Carrie-Anne Moss plays Master Indara, best known for her role as Trinity in The Matrix franchise.

The Acolyte showrunner Leslye Headland told Empire Magazine that the Jedi Master is essentially “Trinity with a lightsaber,” with the decision to cast Moss in the role a “no-brainer.”

“I personally wanted to see someone who had the highest status you could imagine in a Force-fu fight — somebody that would come in and you immediately would be like, ‘Oh, that’s the most powerful Jedi in the room.’ And that’s Trinity,” she explained.

Moss also added: “We meet her in a mysterious way, and initially through a very powerful fight. She’s very physically strong, she’s very mentally strong.

“I loved a lot of things about her. But [particularly] the containment. I love that word. I love words. And that word, ‘containment’ — even just saying it, I can feel what I had to access to play her.

“You’re fighting against so much to keep it right here, but also to have the power. When you have power through containment, that’s my sweet spot. This was, I think, one of the most contained characters I’ve ever played.”

