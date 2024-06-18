The Acolyte fans think they’ve figured out who Mae’s master is

The mystery of Star Wars: The Acolyte is deepening with every episode, but fans think they’ve already figured out who Mae’s mysterious master is.

There have been all sorts of guesses as to who could be the mysterious master who has turned Mae into their Acolyte, but it’s Qimir who stands out for fans.

But in a discussion that started on the Star Wars subreddit, many fans point to Qimir, a former smuggler who is seen helping Mae when she fails to kill Torbin.

Qimir seems to know way more than he’s letting on. The character appears to be incredibly knowledgeable about poisons, the Jedi, and, most importantly, The Sith.

Disney Fans think the mysterious Qimir is secretly Mae’s master.

“My money is on Qimir,” one fan said, echoing the popular fan theory. “He half quoted a Sith line and showed an understanding of the Jedi mind frame which would be unusual for just some random smuggler.”

Another followed suit, joking about Manny Jacinto’s fan-favorite role on The Good Place, saying, “Jason figured it out? Jason figured out how to create life by controlling the midi-chlorians? This is a real low point. Yeah, this one hurts.”

One user noticed a plot point in The Acolyte that supports the claim that Qimir is Mae’s master, pointing out “the guy knew that Torbin was meditating in some kind of dream even though Mae never shared that information with him.”

Others highlighted just how bizarrely skilled Qimir seems to be, with one saying, “He was also SUSPICIOUSLY quick to counter Mae’s attack when she confronted him about selling her out to the Jedi. He shouldn’t be able to anticipate, parry, and over power a trained Force user.”

Other fans just had some fun with it, joking that it would be Jar Jar Binks, a third sibling to Mae and Osha, or even Emperor Palpatine. But the general consensus stands that the mysterious Qimir is the top pick to be the deadly Master in Star Wars: The Acolyte.

Fans will almost certainly learn more about Qimir and his background soon, given he was seen helping Mae escape the planet after she failed to kill Sol.

New episodes of The Acolyte premiere on Disney+ on Tuesdays.