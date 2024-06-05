The Acolyte fans are convinced Lee Jung-jae’s Sol will die

The Acolyte already surprised fans with one death, but they think Lee Jung-jae’s Sol is also destined to die.

The latest Star Wars series to hit Disney+, The Acolyte is about twin sisters Mae and Osha and the four Jedi who somehow played a role in their separation and Mae’s apparent death, which led to her being trained as the deadly Acolyte.

The standout of the series so far is Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae, who debuts in the series as Sol, a wise Jedi master. Fans on the Star Wars subreddit picked up some definite Qui-Gon Jinn vibes from him, which has led many to suspect he’s due for the chopping block.

“He’s pretty much Qui-Gon.” one fan says. “He brought a student to the Jedi Order even though there were concerns about her age, He couldn’t save the student’s relative, He is shown disagreeing with the Jedi Council.”

“Doesn’t give me much hope he survives the series,” one user added in reply.

“And this is made super explicit when he says ‘Those who forget the past are doomed to repeat it.’” another added. “Huge wink wink, nudge nudge moment”

The Qui-Gon comparison is an interesting one, but it’s appropriate based on what we’ve seen of Sol so far. The series shows Sol is haunted by his failure to save Mae, who he believed died as a child. He’s also shown to be fond of Osha, who he took in as a Padawan.

Much like Qui-Gon was overly fond of and attached to Anakin, Sol appears to suffer from the same attachment. His relationship with Osha is portrayed as unusual, with his Padawan questioning his decision to keep holos of her.

Though Sol brushes it off, the similarities to Qui-Gon are inescapable, and it’s not unsurprising that it’s led fans to believe they will share a similar fate.

New episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte hit Disney+ on Tuesdays at 9 PM ET. While you’re waiting, you can read all about what a yellow lightsaber means or read about all the new Jedi the show features.