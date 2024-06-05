The Acolyte Episode 2 recap: The Jedi are being hunted

In ancient Star Wars history, the Jedi were under attack. In our present, it’s making for really good TV. Here’s what happened in The Acolyte Episode 2.

Introducing a whole host of new Star Wars characters, The Acolyte is taking the franchise in a different direction with its whodunnit crime-style storyline.

So far, one member of the Jedi Order has been killed off, with Osha’s sinister twin Mae hinting that she is only just getting started — with Osha left to take the blame.

Meanwhile, Jedi Master Sol thinks there’s more to the story than meets the eye, but can he crack it? Here’s everything that went down in The Acolyte Episode 2. Warning: Spoilers ahead!

The Acolyte Episode 2: A second murder takes place

In Episode 2, The Acolyte action picks back up on Olega, where Mae is taking down a droid guarding a Jedi Temple with the help of a young local. She successfully breaks in to find Jedi Master Torbin, telling him exactly the same thing that she told Indara. This time, Mae cannot break his force field, with Torbin in a meditative trance. With guards alerted to an intruder, she flees through the roof, failing to kill him.

Back on their ship, Sol tells Vernestra that he believes Mae is behind the attack on Indara. Vernestra is inclined to agree, stating that another incident has occurred while Osha has been in their custody. Believing that the matter has to be dealt with swiftly and discreetly — in order not to let the Jedi Order appear weak to its political foes — Sol charts a course for Olega, telling Vernestra he believes that Osha will be a great help.

Back in Olega, Mae enters the local apothecary to speak to the owner. It quickly transpires that the owner has been replaced by one of Mae’s allies, Qimir. Mae vents her frustration over being unable to kill Torbin, hinting that “the Master” needs her to kill the four Jedi stationed on her home planet of Brendok — Indara, Torbin, Kelnacca, and Sol — while executing a kill without a weapon. Buying Qimir off, he makes Mae a poisonous potion, with Mae heading back to the temple.

While Yord isn’t happy with their plan, the group arrives at the Olega temple, quizzing the guard about what happened. Again, the young local identifies Osha as the person who paid her off, with Sol asking to speak to Torbin. The guard says Torbin hasn’t spoken in 10 years, but Sol is convinced that he will for him. When the group finds him, he is dead, with Mae getting there first.

Article continues after ad

Torbin tells Mae he has been waiting for her to arrive, taking the potion of his own free will when given an ultimatum. Osha is found with the body, which causes suspicion, though Yord quickly professes her innocence after following her. Noting that there was no sign of a struggle, Osha recognizes the poison residue as something she and her sister were taught to use on their homeland.

The Jedi set a trap for Mae

Now that a second Jedi is dead, the group tries to come up with a plan to intercept Mae, who they know is still in the city. They stake out Qimir, who the temple guards note isn’t their usual druggist. After some debate, they decide to send Osha to the apothecary as her sister, recording Qimir’s knowledge of Mae’s plan and extracting his confession. Osha pulls off the plan, with Sol and Yord coming to recognize her just as she’s found out for being an imposter.

Qimir claims that he doesn’t know who trained Mae, or who she works alongside. He says that he makes what people want for the right price, but also that the group should come back the same evening if they want to catch Mae. While Osha is all for taking Mae out, Sol encourages faith, saying he wants to speak with Mae himself.

Sol tells Mae that she can’t be at the sting, acting out because she wants revenge. Instead, Yord is stationed as lookout while Jecki is poised ready with the ship. As Mae enters the street, she meets Sol, with the two fighting it out. Sol tries to read Mae’s mind, figuring out that Mae doesn’t actually know who trained her, so she couldn’t tell anyone even if she wanted to.

Mae realizes Osha is alive

Yord is able to intercept a knife heading for Sol, leaving Mae cornered against the Jedi. From the ship, Jecki issues her official arrest, with Sol telling Mae that Osha is still alive. Not believing him, she summons her power to create a cloud of sand, disappearing into it.

Hearing what is going on through her pit droid, Osha leaves the ship in search of Mae. Finding her, Mae can’t believe what she is seeing, with Osha pointing a gun Sol gave her earlier at her sister. It’s unclear whether it’s intentional, but Osha misses, with Mae fleeing through a nearby street.

Article continues after ad

While the temple guards have eyes locked on the apothecary, Mae is able to get to Qimir. She tells him that she should kill him for betraying her, but Qimir has other plans — escaping to a Wookie Jedi base, which is thought to be urban legend.

The Acolyte cuts to Khofar, where two explorers happen upon an abandoned ship. Thinking they can search it for parts, the pair see a sign that they cannot read. At the same time, a Wookie — Jedi Master Kelnacca — seemingly attacks the duo.

