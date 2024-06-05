The Acolyte criticized for “weird endings” in Episodes 1 & 2

The Acolyte is proving to be a hit for Star Wars fans, but the series seems to be having some trouble sticking the landing.

The first two episodes of Star Wars whodunnit The Acolyte have finally hit Disney+, but fans across social media are confused by what one fan calls “the weirdest ending to an episode that I can recall.”

The first episode ends with a shot of Osha‘s sister, Mae, approaching her mysterious master. Episode two ends with the first look at Kelnacca, the series’s infamous Wookie Jedi, in action after teasing his debut just moments before.

Lucasfilm/Disney The Acolyte’s first episode ends on an abrupt note as Mae meets with her master.

Fans on the Star Wars subreddit are similarly confused, with one saying, “I kinda feel like the eps end super abruptly?”

“This is my biggest complaint.” another adds. “It feels like half the scene is missing.”

Others were baffled by the continuing trend of short episodes, with one saying, “I don’t get why they make 8 episodes at sitcom lengths, it could just be a feature with way better production values at that point.”

Much like the rest of other recent Disney+ outings, episodes of The Acolyte are billed at close to 40 minutes. It’s the same general runtime shows like Ahsoka, Echo, and Loki used.

Like those other series, the episode’s story ends at around the 30-minute mark, with credits taking up the remaining time. With the odd, abrupt endings the first two episodes use, it almost feels like The Acolyte is literally racing to those endings.

The endings are abrupt, almost smash cuts. While the introduction of Mae’s master feels like an important note to end on, the nothingness of his debut makes it almost noteworthy in how thin it is.

Kelnacca’s debut also manages to kill some of the mystique. Fans were likely ready to come back next week to finally get a glimpse of a Wookie Jedi, but they’ve now seen not only Kelnacca but him using the force.

It’s an odd problem for an otherwise solid series. The mystery of The Acolyte and its hard-hitting action has already roped in fans, but it may not have them for long if they get taken out of every episode by the closing moments.

New episodes of Star Wars: The Acolyte hit Disney+ on Tuesdays at 9 PM ET.