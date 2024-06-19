The Acolyte just brought back a surprising Star Wars Jedi, and there could be a twist

The Acolyte Episode 4 has just aired, and fans have noticed an intriguing prequel cameo of an unexpected Star Wars Jedi — and it could mean something more.

We’re halfway through the series, and it’s safe to say that The Acolyte has completely divided fan opinion. Killing off its biggest name within the first five minutes, diversifying its cast, and making the big mystery incredibly easy to guess have all contributed to ill feelings.

However, Episode 4 has revealed an unexpected Star Wars Easter egg in the form of a prequel cameo. Ki-Adi-Mundi — a member of the Jedi Order first seen in the prequel trilogy and The Clone Wars — appears as a young version of himself during a meeting discussing how to catch Mae.

Article continues after ad

While the cameo itself has got fans talking, some think that his infamous Sith beliefs could lead to bigger complications down the line.

Lucasfilm/Disney

In Star Wars Episode I, Ki-Adi-Mundi explains that “the Sith are extinct, they have been for nearly a millennium,” which brings the plot of prequel series The Acolyte into question.

Article continues after ad

Given that the latest series is set in 132 BBY, this could mean that fans finally get an answer as to why he believes this to be true. It’s clear this will continue to cause more confusion — but some believe his remarks might have just been misconstrued.

Article continues after ad

“I’ve always taken it to mean that the Jedi have believed the Sith to be extinct, but they’ve been in the shadows. (As we know they have been),” one fan posted on Reddit.

“So the Sith are active during the High Republic era. Probably whoever encounters them aren’t long for the world of the living.”

Another suggested: “Or the Jedi council might keep it a secret. As not to scare the order. And this is what leads to their incompetence during the Clone Wars.”

“A millennium is 1000 years. The Sith are definitely around but definitely in hiding. Maybe towards the end of The High Republic Era, LucasFilm will pull back the veil on what they’ve been doing slightly,” a third weighed in.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While we’ll have to wait until next week to find out if there’s any clarification, the odds of Ki-Adi-Mundi making another appearance in The Acolyte are already slim.

As Vernestra states, the Jedi Order wants to keep Mae’s chaos from reaching High Council ears, meaning the inclusion of more Jedi — and meetings like Episode 4’s — might be few and far between.

Continue to jump into hyperspace with everything we know about the Andor Season 2 release date and Tales of the Jedi Season 2. You can also read our Star Wars The Acolyte explained guide for more specific details.