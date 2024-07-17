There was a major cameo at the end of The Acolyte’s final episode – one that potentially changes how fans will view a key scene in The Phantom Menace.

During Episode I in the Star Wars movie series, Qui-Gon Jinn and Obi-Wan Kenobi appear before the Jedi Council 80 minutes into proceedings to report on events. “He was trained in the Jedi arts,” Jinn tells the Jedi Masters of their recent assailant. “My only conclusion can be that it was a Sith Lord.”

“Impossible,” says Ki-Adi-Mundi. “The Sith Lord have been extinct for a millennium.” Mace Windu follows up with, “I do not believe the Sith could have returned without us knowing.” Yoda responds with, “Ah, hard to see the Dark Side is.” And with that the issue is pretty much dropped, with Windu stating that the Council will use all their resources to unravel the mystery.

But a scene at the very end of the new Star Wars series reframes this exchange, so be warned: SPOILERS for The Acolyte ahead…

During Episode 8 of The Acolyte, Jedi Master Vernestra Rwoh lies about the events of the series, and covers up the fact that her former Padawan Qimir was responsible for many of the show’s murders, having given himself over to the Dark Side.

Then Rwoh enters a chamber saying, “Sorry to disturb you, Master. We need to talk.” As the camera pulls back, the Master in question is revealed to be… Yoda.

Presuming Rwoh is to tell Yoda the truth – and with The Acolyte playing out just 100 years before the events of The Phantom Menace in the Star Wars timeline – this moments suggests that Yoda knows far more than he’s letting on in that Episode I scene.

Now he might only be aware of a rising darkness, rather than the Sith specifically. Alternatively, Rwoh might be vague or cute with the information she gives her fellow Jedi. But on this evidence, it looks like Yoda wasn’t being entirely honest with his Council colleagues in The Phantom Menace.

Whatever the case, The Acolyte concludes in open-ended fashion, so if a Season 2 follows, doubtless all will become clear.

