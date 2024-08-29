The Accident filming location – The real town from the Netflix series

The Mexican Netflix series Accidente has become an unexpected hit on Netflix. We know where it takes place in the fictional world, but let’s look at The Accident’s filming location.

The Accident is about a child’s birthday party gone wrong. A tragedy befalls a lovely kids’ birthday event, and adults shift the blame in the aftermath.

Despite lukewarm reviews, many Netflix subscribers have enjoyed it. We know where the story takes place in the fictional world, but let’s look at where the filmmakers shot Accidente.

Article continues after ad

Below is where the new TV show was made, the real place, and more details about the Leonardo Padrón series starring Ana Claudia Talancón, Sebastián Martínez, and Alberto Guerra.

The Accident filming location

The Accident was filmed in Mexico. The production chose Tepoztlán, a town in Morelos.

Tepoztlán is located in the central state of Morelos. The last national census in 2010 reported 41,629 inhabitants. It’s quite popular with tourists thanks to not being too far away from Mexico City. Tepoztlán is also known by visitors for El Tepozteco temple, which is on top of the nearby Tepozteco Mountain.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It earned the name ‘magical town,’ and it’s easy to see why when you look at the colorful streets, cobblestones, and misty mountainscapes.

It looks like the crew scouted real establishments and homes for interior scenes, and in exterior and establishing shots you can see the mountains in the background. Also spotted were landmarks such as the Tepoztlán Ex Convento Museum, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Where does The Accident take place?

The series takes place in Santa Cruz, Mexico.

Article continues after ad

Given The Accident focuses on a small, close-knit community, this Mexican town of Tepoztlán made a lot of sense as a location. Shooting reportedly started in September 2023.

Check out Wednesday Season 2 or Stranger Things Season 5 for more on the streaming service.