How many That ’90s Show episodes are there? Netflix release schedule explained

That ’90s Show is a follow-up to TV hit That ’70s Show, but how many episodes are there in Season 1 of the forthcoming reboot?

That ’70s Show is a period comedy that aired on Fox from 1998 to 2006. The series revolved around a group of teens living in a fictional town in Wisconsin.

That ’70s Show helped launch the celluloid careers of Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis, while it also starred Laura Prepon, Wilder Valderrama, and Danny Masterson.

That ’70s Show gets a 1990s update on Netflix this month in the shape of That 90s Show, and these are the release details of Season 1.

How many That ’90s Show episodes are there?

There are 10 episodes in Season 1 of That ’90s Show. That’s shorter than the original series, which had seasons numbering anywhere from 22 to 27 episodes.

Episode 1 – currently titled ‘That 90s Pilot’ – airs on January 19, 2023. It’s directed by Gail Mancuso, from a teleplay by Gregg Mettler.

All 10 episodes will drop on the same day, meaning you can binge That ’90s Show to your heart’s delight.

That ’90s Show plot, cast, and trailer

The official synopsis for That ’90s Show states…

It’s 1995 and Leia Forman is desperate for some adventure in her life or at least a best friend who isn’t her dad. When she arrives in Point Place to visit her grandparents, Red and Kitty, Leia finds what she’s looking for right next door when she meets the dynamic and rebellious Gwen. With the help of Gwen’s friends, including her lovable brother Nate, his smart, laser-focused girlfriend Nikki, the sarcastic and insightful Ozzie, and the charming Jay, Leia realizes adventure could happen there just like it did for her parents all those years ago. Excited to reinvent herself, she convinces her parents to let her stay for the summer. With a basement full of teens again, Kitty is happy the Forman house is now a home for a new generation and Red is, well… Red.

Returning cast members…

Kurtwood Smith as Red Forman

Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Forman

Topher Grace as Eric Forman

Laura Prepon as Donna Forman

Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart

Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso

Wilmer Valderrama as Fez

Tommy Chong as Leo

New cast members…

Callie Haverda as Leia

Mace Coronel as Jay

Sam Morelos as Nikki

Ashley Aufderheide as Gwen

Reyn Doi as Ozzie

Maxwell Acee Donovan as Nate

There’s also a trailer for That’s 90 Show, which can be viewed below…

You can also watch a clip from That ’90s Show here.

That 90s show launches on January 19, while you can read about more forthcoming shows below…

