Don’t miss these terrifying horror movie deals just in time for Halloween

Amazon’s horror movie deals are currently offering up some of the deepest discounts on classic frightening moves that you won’t want to miss out on.

The centerpiece of the sales has to be the Hammer Horror 8-Film Collection which includes all-star staples of the genre such as The Evil of Frankenstein, Night Creatures, The Phantom of the Opera, and Brides of Dracula on Blu-ray for just $17.99. That’s 50% off the sticker price of $36 and mere cents away from the historic lowest-ever price. If you’ve never watched an old Hammer horror flick before, then now’s your chance.

Hammer was famous for its use of staple actors such as the almighty Peter Cushing and the terrifying Christoper Lee alongside greats like the towering Kiwi Kingston. The movies, primarily made throughout the 1940s to the 1960s, have a real charm about them for their old-school cinematography and storytelling.

Universal

We can go even further back in time for good old-fashioned Halloween fun with the Universal Classic Monsters: Icons of Horror Collection. This Ultra HD Blu-ray combines four iconic movies from the early days of cinema including Dracula, Frankenstein, The Invisible Man, and The Wolf Man for just $29.99 (was $80). That’s a massive saving of 63% which sees a full $50 knocked off the MSRP for better than half price – the lowest-ever price to date.

That works out to be around $7.50 per movie which isn’t bad considering you’re getting four of the most well-known and loved classic horror movies restored to 4K quality. Bela Lugosi’s Dracula and Boris Karloff’s Frankenstein are sights to behold if you’ve never seen them in action, and at this price, there’s no better time to see what first terrified audiences all the way back in the 1930s and early 1940s.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In terms of sheer value for money, nothing quite compares to Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection for just $49.99 (was $100) for 50% off the sticker price. It’s a return to the lowest-ever price which was first seen earlier in the month but has yet to be beaten. There’s a ton of material here for fans of the British film director, and everything you’d ever want to see from one all curated in one set.

Alfred Hitchcock is one of those directors who was endlessly influential and often emulated, but no one could do suspense and tension like the man himself. A different kind of horror to the monsters above, Alfred Hitchcock: The Ultimate Collection includes a total of 17 discs on Blu-ray which features some of the director’s best work. This means you’ve got the likes of Psycho, The Birds, Vertigo, Rear Window, Rope, Shadow of a Doubt, and North by Northwest all in one place. There are also full TV episodes and 15 hours of bonus content, too.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.