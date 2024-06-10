Terrifier’s Art the Clown star set to ruin childhoods with next slasher role

David Howard Thornton, the star behind Terrifier’s Art the Clown, has found his next role — and we promise we aren’t taking the Mickey.

The actor has become a cult slasher icon thanks to Damien Leone’s horror movie franchise, playing a supernatural clown with a horrifying knack for slicing, dicing, and bleaching his victims.

Terrifier 3 is set for a worldwide release in time for Halloween this year, but the star has already landed another role that’ll capitalize on the public domain boom.

That’s right, Thornton will play Steamboat Willie in Screamboat, a horror comedy that’ll turn Disney’s iconic mascot (the earliest version of him, that is, having first appeared on-screen in 1928) into a frightening villain.

Bloody Disgusting

He’ll star alongside Allison Pittel, Amy Schumacher, Jesse Posey, Jesse Kove, Rumi C Jean-Louis, Jarlath Conroy, and Charles Edwin Powell.

According to the movie’s official description, “Screamboat follows a group of New Yorkers on a late-night ferry ride that turns deadly when a mischievous mouse begins a rampage, targeting unsuspecting passengers.

“The unlikely crew must band together to thwart the murderous menace before their relaxing commute turns into a nightmare.”

Thornton said in a statement: “I’m beyond excited to join this incredible cast and bring Steamboat Willie to life with a horror twist. Screamboat is going to be a horrific and hilarious big screen thrill ride that fans won’t want to miss.”

The film’s director Steven LaMorte (who also directed Thornton as a bloodthirsty version of the Grinch in 2022’s The Mean One) also said: “I’m thrilled to be working on Screamboat with such a killer cast from horror legends to comedy icons.

“David Howard Thornton is bringing our mischievous and murderous take on Steamboat Willie to life like never before. I can’t wait for audiences to laugh and scream with us onboard Screamboat!”

Screamboat won’t be released until 2025, so find other horror movies to get excited about in 2024, as well as other new movies streaming in June.

