Terrifier’s Art the Clown pops up in random Pete Davidson show

Art the Clown, the black-and-white villain at the heart of the Terrifier franchise, has appeared where you’d least expect him: in a new comedy series from Pete Davidson.

David Howard Thornton made his debut as Art in Damien Leone’s 2008 short film The 9th Circle, later appearing in another short called Terrifier. After appearing in All Hallows’ Eve, the writer-director adapted Terrifier into a feature-length film in 2016, with the clown stalking three young women on Halloween.

The first movie was a success, but its sequel was a bona fide stomach-churning horror sensation, grossing more than $15 million worldwide from a $250,000 budget, most of which was crowdfunded by fans.

While Terrifier 3 is in development, we’ll be seeing Art again sooner than we thought – but it’ll be in a new show from Pete Davidson.

Terrifier’s Art the Clown returns in Pete Davidson’s Bupkis

Bupkis, a new half-hour semi-autobiographical comedy series coming to Peacock, is “a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life,” according to the synopsis.

“Expect grounded storytelling combined with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview that Pete is known for.”

In the first trailer, we see Davidson firing golden guns, Ray Romano calling him “p*ssy Thanos” on account of his “big d*ck”, Jon Stewart asking to “borrow his c*ck” for his anniversary, and in its most whiplashing moment, Art the Clown waves at the comedian.

Leone shared the trailer on Instagram, writing: “Cat’s out of the bag! Did you ever think Art the Clown would share the screen with Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci, Edie Falco, Ray Romano, Charlie Day, Steve Buscemi, Dave Attell, Shane Gillis, Simon Rex, Brad Garrett, Machine Gun Kelly, Bobby Cannavale, and John Stewart?

“Here is the official trailer to the upcoming series BUPKIS on @peacock. It was such an honor to be a part of this and I can’t wait for you to see how Art is involved! This was a blast to film and this show is going to be nuts!”

Bupkis starts streaming on Peacock on May 4, while you can find out more about Terrifier 3 here.