Are Terrifier 1 & 2 coming back to cinemas? Re-release explained

Although Terrifier 3 won’t be in theaters until October, some lucky fans will be able to experience the first two installment’s bloodiest moments with a rare double feature.

Fans have taken the Terrifier franchise to new heights, with the first two movies becoming instant cult classics and revered as some of the best horror movies of the past decade.

The series follows Art the Clown as he stalks and kills his victims in increasingly bone-chilling ways. And the new movie will see him continue his murder spree through the Christmas season.

Terrifier 3 is set to scare audiences in just over a month, but some fans have caught wind that the first two movies will be shown on the big screen before then, so let’s break down everything we know.

Will Terrifier 1 and 2 be back in theaters?

Both Terrifier movies will be shown in theaters on September 27 in the UK and Ireland.

This one-night-only event is being used to drum up excitement for the third movie, which will premiere two weeks later on October 11.

Although the list of theaters hosting this event has yet to be announced, distributors Signature Entertainment have asked fans to highlight where they’d like to be able to see both films.

The Terrifier franchise wasn’t expected to become a phenomenon, considering it was conceived as an independent slasher movie costing just $35,000.

However, thanks to the movie’s over-the-top depictions of gore and violence, horror fans flocked to it and made them must-see events.

Because of its increased popularity, writer and director Damien Leone told Deadline that the third movie would be taking everything up a notch thanks to its increased budget, which is said to be around the low-mid seven-figure range.

“Terrifier 3 will be another boundary-pushing addition to the horror genre, continuing the no-holds-barred, uncompromising exploits fans of the franchise have come to expect and celebrate,” Leone said. “If you thought Art the Clown’s reign of terror in part 2 was extreme, you haven’t seen anything yet.”

Terrifier 3 slashes into theaters on October 11. In the meantime, check out our roundup of the best horror movies ever made, the grisliest scenes from In a Violent Nature ranked, and the scariest films based on true stories.