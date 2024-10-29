‘Terrifier 4 in Space’ poster goes viral, but is it real?

An incredible poster for ‘Terrifier 4 in Space’ is doing the rounds on social media, with fans demanding some outer-space action with Art the Clown – but will it happen?

It’s a tale as old as… well, 1992, when Critters 4 became the first horror movie to kick off a ridiculous tradition: sending a franchise into orbit for some deep-space carnage.

For example, 1996’s Hellraiser: Bloodline is (partly) set in a futuristic space station where an engineer uses the Lament Configuration to kill Pinhead. 2004’s Dracula 3000 is exactly what it sounds like: the titular vampire awakes on a spaceship in the year 3000 and feasts on the crew.

Most memorably, 2001’s Jason X followed scientists from ‘Earth II’ after they recovered the slasher villain’s cryogenically frozen body, and chaos ensued; who can forget that sleeping bag kill?

So, ‘Terrifier 4 in Space’ wouldn’t be unprecedented. Unfortunately, it’s not happening.

The poster was created by diamonddead, who wrote: “The success story of the gore-heavy Terrifier franchise is truly something to be amazed by – whether you are a fan of the movies or not.

“With that said, there’s surely more Terrifier movies to come, which inevitably begs the question: When does the franchise head to space? With that said, seeing how it’s Halloween Season, I felt inspired to create this fun Terrifier 4 poster… IN SPACE with zero gravity blood and guts. Enjoy and Happy Halloween!”

Strictly speaking, Damien Leone hasn’t confirmed any story details about Terrifier 4, but the idea of Art going to space falls apart if you think about it for more than two seconds.

After All Hallows’ Eve and Terrifier, the next two movies have followed Sienna Shaw (Lauren LaVera), and her story isn’t over. At Fantastic Fest earlier this year, Leone said Sienna still needs to find her cousin Gabbie, who was sucked into a hell portal at the end of Terrifier 3.

In other words, there isn’t a single rational reason why Sienna could end up in space, and if Art went to space, it’d likely be a whole new cast of victims. For now, it’s a hilarious prospect, but we won’t see it any time soon.

