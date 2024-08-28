Terrifier 3 trailer teases the horrifying origins of Art the Clown

The new Terrifier 3 trailer makes the first look seem like My Little Pony, teasing the horrifying history of Art the Clown and the return of Victoria Heyes.

Halloween can’t come soon enough. Following the gorefest sequel, Terrifier 3 will be landing this spooky season, with Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) returning to terrorize Sienna (Lauren LaVera) once more.

While Terrifier producer Phil Falcone told Dexerto that fans “won’t be disappointed” with the upcoming horror movie’s darker tone, fans were shown just how dark it’s set to go with the arrival of the trailer today (August 28).

In the new footage, Sienna can be seen talking to her brother Jonathan (Elliott Fullam) about Art’s return, saying, “We both know this isn’t over.” Later, she says, “I have to go back to the Terrifier,” to which Jonathan replies, “It’s still buried there, isn’t it?”

“It might be the only thing that can stop them,” says Sienna. Cut between this conversation are clips of some kind of demon chained up and wearing a leather mask.

What “the Terrifier” actually is is yet to be seen, but all will be revealed upon the release of Terrifier 3. As Daniel Roebuck, who takes on the jolly role of Santa, told Dexerto, “You’ll get more backstory.”

Another major part of the Terrifier 3 trailer, dubbed ‘The Naughty Cut’, is Victoria Heyes (Samantha Scaffidi), who has transformed from Art’s only survivor to his sidekick and is “going to be pretty prominent” in the new movie, according to Falcone.

In arguably the most chilling shot, we see Victoria and Art staring towards an unseen character on the tube.

And, of course, there are countless teases of more blood and mayhem, from a mid-sex chainsaw attack to a woman covered in blood that may just rival Terrifier 2’s horrific bedroom scene. IYKYK.

It’s safe to say the fans are excited, with one writing, “From the teaser we saw with the little girl and Damien saying the opening scene will be controversial… I think it is safe to say Art the Clown really will be taking things to the extreme and this one will be the most controversial out of the ENTIRE franchise. Cannot wait to see it in theaters.”

“I am SO EXCITED for this, if something makes David Thornton himself almost vomit then you just know we are in for a treat,” said another, while a third added, “‘Naughty cut’ oh goodness I fear many will be vomiting and throwing up in theaters when seeing this one.”

If you want to be one of them, Terrifier 3 lands in cinemas on October 11. Until then, check our roundup of the best horror movies ever made, and how the movie is even grossing out people who work for it.