Terrifier 3 to kick off Fantastic Fest 2024

Art the Clown is set to scare up a storm in Texas this September, with horror sequel Terrifier 3 opening Fantastic Fest 2024.

Terrifier is a franchise that’s growing exponentially, meaning anticipation is sky-high for the forthcoming threequel. And those attending genre festival Fantastic Fest will get a first look at Art’s new movie when Terrifier 3 plays on opening night.

It’ll be a busy evening, as on the same night, the Fantastic Fest gala screening is Never Let Go, a new movie from horror master Alexandre Aja (High Tension, Crawl), which stars Halle Berry as a mother who protects her twin boys by tethering them to a rope designed to protect them from… something.

Article continues after ad

Running from September 19 to 26, Fantastic Fest is situated at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Austin, Texas, where weird and wonderful movies from all over the globe play to packed houses.

Animation is represented this year via the new Dreamworks movie The Wild Robot, a sci-fi story that features the vocal talents of Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, and Mark Hamill. As well as Spermageddon, from Violent Night director Tommy Wirkola, which is a musical comedy about sperm.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Scary movies are part of the festival’s lifeblood, and this year there’s a new entry in the long-running VHS franchise, titled V/H/S/BEYOND, while there’s also a documentary about the impact and legacy of horror classic The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, titled Chain Reaction.

Intriguing Rosemary’s Baby prequel Apartment 7A will see Julie Garner going to some dark places when she meets a stranger who offers her a shot at fame.

Article continues after ad

Meanwhile, Sean Baker’s Cannes-winning comedy drama Anora – about a sex worker marrying the son of an oligarch – will be classing up the place, as will as The Rule of Jenny Pen, which sees John Lithgow and Geoffrey Rush go to war in a nursing home.

For the full line-up, plus information on how to get tickets, head to the Fantastic Fest website. And for more film previews, check out our list of new movies this month, and the best movies of 2024, so far.

Article continues after ad