Terrifier 3 teaser trailer will cap off Halloween

If Terrifier 2’s epic return to theaters wasn’t enough this Halloween, audiences now have a Terrifier 3 surprise waiting in store.

First released theatrically back in October 2022, Terrifier 2 opened to $11 million at the domestic box office. The original Terrifier film opened to wide acclaim in 2016.

The synopsis for the film reads “Resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County to terrorize a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night.”

With the sequel making its way back to the big screen for its 1 year anniversary, creator Damien Leone has the ultimate tease in store for fans of the franchise.

Terrifier 3 teaser makes will premiere this Halloween

Thanks to Bloody Disgusting and Cineverse, a teaser for Terrifier 3 is set to debut after anniversary screenings of Terrifier 2.

Exclusive to its theater re-run, viewers will get a chance to see a glimpse of what’s to come in Terrifier 3 before its full release in 2024.

Leone commented on the re-release “This year has been unlike anything we could have imagined. To see all the love Terrifier 2 has received and the excitement this release has inspired from fans new and old, is truly beyond words. As a thank you to our fans and the many people who worked tirelessly on this release, we want to bring it back to the big screen where it belongs.

“And more than that, while fans eagerly await the release of Terrifier 3 next year, we want the chance to share what we’ve been working on for the third installment because a year is just too long to wait.”

“Terrifier 2′s return to theaters is the perfect farewell to the Halloween season, an event that will have audiences clinging onto their barf bags once again, “ Managing Director of Bloody Disgusting Brad Miska also added. “This exemplifies the pinnacle of horror cinema, an experience that etches itself into memory. Between the exclusive Terrifier 3 scene that will only be shown in theaters to the exclusive poster, this is a night you won’t want to miss out on.”

Though details of Terrifier 3 remain unknown, the teaser is set to give the game away for what might happen to Art the Clown next. Alongside this, the first 100 attendees on opening night are also set to receive an exclusive Terrifier 3 poster.

Tickets for the post-Halloween screenings are on sale now at Fandango, the official website, and Atom Tickets.

Terrifier 2 returns to theaters on November 1. Keep up to date with all our latest horror news here.