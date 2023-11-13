Art the Clown returns in first Terrifier 3 teaser trailer

Art the Clown is back, baby – the release date and official teaser for Terrifier 3 has arrived, and everyone’s favorite psychopath is looking a little festive this time round.

In case you missed the big horror news, Terrifier 3 is going to be a festive affair. It all started with a leaked poster for the anticipated threequel, showing Art the Clown wearing Santa’s skinned face around his neck and a Christmas tree decorated with human entrails.

Article continues after ad

Then, those who attended the Terrifier 2 re-release were treated to a sneak peek of the upcoming movie, further confirming the theme. And, of course, a clip of the footage was leaked online. But now the teaser has been officially released, confirming that the threequel arrives on October 25, 2024. Check it out:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

More to follow…