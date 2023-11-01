Terrifier 3 set to be “darkest” of the trilogy

Spooky season might be over for 2023, but Damian Leone is giving horror fans plenty to look forward to with Terrifier 3.

The horror franchise first began in 2016, introducing viewers to Art the Clown – who was described in original reviews as making Stephen King’s Pennywise look like Krusty.

6 years later Art came back with his own sequel in Terrifier 2, with the film’s synopsis reading “Resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County to terrorize a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night.”

Article continues after ad

With the sequel having recently been re-released for horror fans to experience at the theater all over again, creator Damian Leone is now beginning to tease the “scariest” depths of the upcoming threequel, Terrifier 3.

Article continues after ad

Damian Leone says Terrifier 3 is set to be “darkest”

In an interview with The Playlist, director Damian Leone explains how threequel Terrifier 3 is set to be the scariest of the bunch.

“I like giving people 50% of what they know works and then a big gamble or something to keep it fresh,” Leone said. “I always like to keep it interesting and new. So, we’re doing that again [in ‘Terrifier 3] big time. We’re still going to follow Sienna and her brother on their journey. We’ll see how they responded to this insane trauma, this insane event that’s happened to them.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“I want to go back, tonally, more to ‘Terrifier 1.’ The first one was grittier, darker, more simplistic—a more retro slasher film,” he added. “I want to be careful that we don’t go too far into the ‘Dream Warriors’ now. I like the checks and balances. I like to keep Art the Clown, first and foremost, terrifying, sadistic, and mean…

Article continues after ad

“Hopefully, [‘Terrifier 3’] is the scariest and darkest of the trilogy, so far.”

Leaked posters of the threequel have also revealed that Terrifier 3 will take place during Christmas, with Art wearing a skinned version of Santa’s face around his neck.

Article continues after ad

You can read more of our horror content below: