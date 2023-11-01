Terrifier 3 set to be “darkest” of the trilogy
Spooky season might be over for 2023, but Damian Leone is giving horror fans plenty to look forward to with Terrifier 3.
The horror franchise first began in 2016, introducing viewers to Art the Clown – who was described in original reviews as making Stephen King’s Pennywise look like Krusty.
6 years later Art came back with his own sequel in Terrifier 2, with the film’s synopsis reading “Resurrected by a sinister entity, Art the Clown returns to Miles County to terrorize a teenage girl and her younger brother on Halloween night.”
With the sequel having recently been re-released for horror fans to experience at the theater all over again, creator Damian Leone is now beginning to tease the “scariest” depths of the upcoming threequel, Terrifier 3.
Damian Leone says Terrifier 3 is set to be “darkest”
In an interview with The Playlist, director Damian Leone explains how threequel Terrifier 3 is set to be the scariest of the bunch.
“I like giving people 50% of what they know works and then a big gamble or something to keep it fresh,” Leone said. “I always like to keep it interesting and new. So, we’re doing that again [in ‘Terrifier 3] big time. We’re still going to follow Sienna and her brother on their journey. We’ll see how they responded to this insane trauma, this insane event that’s happened to them.
“I want to go back, tonally, more to ‘Terrifier 1.’ The first one was grittier, darker, more simplistic—a more retro slasher film,” he added. “I want to be careful that we don’t go too far into the ‘Dream Warriors’ now. I like the checks and balances. I like to keep Art the Clown, first and foremost, terrifying, sadistic, and mean…
“Hopefully, [‘Terrifier 3’] is the scariest and darkest of the trilogy, so far.”
Leaked posters of the threequel have also revealed that Terrifier 3 will take place during Christmas, with Art wearing a skinned version of Santa’s face around his neck.
You can read more of our horror content below:
- Top 30 best horror movies of all time
- Best horror movies on Netflix
- Best horror movies on Hulu
- Best horror movies on Disney Plus
- Best horror movies on Prime Video
- Top 10 found-footage horror movies ever made
- 10 best psychological horror anime of all time
- Top 10 slasher movie villains ranked by survivability
- Top 5 scariest horror movies based on true stories
- Scariest horror K-drama series & movies
- The “haunted episodes” of Friends will give you nightmares
- The most disturbing movie ever made isn’t a horror film
- The saddest horror movie ever made
- These horror movies are “cursed” in real life
- Top 9 Halloween true crime and documentaries
- The horror movie you can only watch once