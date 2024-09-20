Terrifier 3 first reactions hail “f**ked up” horror movie unlike anything you’ve ever seen

The first reactions to Terrifier 3 are here, and it looks like it’ll feature Art the Clown’s goriest exploits yet – according to viewers, it’s “brutal as f**k” and crosses every line imaginable. Gulp.

If you expected Damien Leone to tone things done… what were you thinking? The director may have been given a bigger budget for Terrifier 3, but there was one condition: it had to stay true to what fans love about these movies… stomach-churning gore.

Article continues after ad

Considering its predecessor features the most diabolical death in slasher movie history (make sure you check out our ranking of all the kills in the Terrifier franchise), it set a high bar for the threequel to top.

Well, going by the first reactions out of its premiere at Fantastic Fest, it’s the most brutal entry in the series yet.

Our own Chris Tilly attended the screening, and he tweeted a pretty succinct tease of what to expect: “Just watched #Terrifier3 and my review is that sh*t was f**ked up.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Among the other reactions, critic and filmmaker Jacob Harper wrote: “Just got out of Terrifier 3. WOW, if you thought the Terrifier team couldn’t go further after part two, you’d be dead wrong. Bloody and blasphemous in all the right ways.”

Noah Levine also posted: “#Terrifier3 goes there and then goes 54 steps further. An absolute splatter fest of unseen proportions. Shower scene that will go down in history. Lauren LaVera is such a great lead. Lots of twisted and neat toe dips into the lore, getting very HELLRAISER up in here. Damn.”

Article continues after ad

According to YouTuber Cody Leach, it has “everything you want if you’re a fan of the franchise.”

“It nicely blends the tone of the previous two while pushing the lore and characters forward in interesting ways. Oh… and it’s brutal AS F**K!!! It looks at every boundary and crosses it with a twisted smile,” he added.

Article continues after ad

The third film will follow Sienna and her brother as they “struggle to rebuild their lives after surviving Art the Clown’s Halloween massacre,” according to the synopsis.

Article continues after ad

“As the holiday season approaches, they try to embrace the Christmas spirit and leave the horrors of the past behind. But just when they think they’re safe, Art the Clown returns, determined to turn their holiday cheer into a new nightmare. The festive season quickly unravels as Art unleashes his twisted brand of terror, proving that no holiday is safe.”

Before it premieres on October 11, read about the “absolutely disgusting” scene that nearly made Art’s actor puke and the phone number you can call to speak to Art in real life. You should also check out our ranking of the best horror movies ever made.