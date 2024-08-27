Terrifier 3 producer says fans “won’t be disappointed” with sequel’s darker tone

With mere weeks away until Art the Clown decks the halls with human entrails, Terrifier 3 producer Phil Falcone has promised fans “won’t be disappointed” with the threequel’s darker tone.

While the first horror movie introduced us to Art the Clown, it’s safe to say Terrifier 2 outdid its predecessor in every way, expanding on the lore of the franchise.

And, of course, with a bigger budget to play with, Damien Leone took the kills to another level – that bedroom scene will forever haunt our dreams.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto caught up with Falcone ahead of Terrifier 3’s Halloween release, who promised even more from the anticipated threequel – more blood, more backstory, and a more macabre tone.

“Damien brought it back more towards Terrifier as opposed to Terrifier 2. It was a larger production value, on a much larger scale, but I think it went more to the dark side,” he told us.

Article continues after ad

“I don’t think it’s as light as Terrifier 2 was. But I don’t think the fans are going to be disappointed, let me put it that way. I love where the franchise is at.”

Article continues after ad

In fact, Falcone, who’s been the producer since the first Terrifier film, believes Terrifier 3 is the “coolest of the three” entries, describing it as a perfect blend of “story and kills.”

One of the ways the crew was able to expand so much with the threequel is thanks to a larger budget following Terrifier 2’s success, allowing the team to grow.

“Terrifier, six people were our crew,” Falcone continued. “Terrifier 2, at most we had 11, but most of the days shooting there were nine.

Article continues after ad

“3, I think it was 35 to 40 people. So you had more help. It was amazing, our art department was huge and they put in so much time.

And without these people, we wouldn’t be able to do what we did. But I think everybody’s going to be real happy with the end results of this.”

Article continues after ad

This will no doubt be music to the fans’ ears. And Falcone’s certainly excited for the reaction to Terrifier 3, describing how much he admires the passion of the horror fandom.

Article continues after ad

“It’s so meaningful now that they’re part of me,” the producer said while discussing the franchise’s fans. “They’re amazing people.”

Terrifier 3 lands in cinemas on Friday, October 11. Until then, check our roundup of the best horror movies ever made, and how the movie is even grossing out people who work for it.