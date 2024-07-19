Terrifier 3 footage is so disturbing even people working on the movie can’t watch it

Just when you thought the year of horror had peaked, Terrifier 3 hype is ramping up, and even those working for the movie can’t handle it.

It’s not surprising, given Damien Leone’s Terrifier 2 was the most gruesome experience in recent memory, causing some cinema-goers to vomit or pass out.

Although we’ve all been wondering whether the upcoming threequel will top its predecessor, a new clip suggests Art the Clown has plenty more heinous tricks up his sleeve.

Signature Entertainment, which has bought the UK and Ireland rights for the anticipated horror movie, has shared a video in which one of its staff members reacts to first-look Terrifier 3 footage.

While we don’t get to see the footage, we do know it’s grisly, courtesy of the employee’s response. Not only does she look like she’s laughing and crying, but she can barely look at the screen, continuously covering her eyes with her hand and turning away.

Alongside the clip, the UK studio wrote, “The team at @SignatureEntUK witnessed a first look at footage from @damienleone’s #Terrifier3.

“This was one reaction. She’ll never be the same again. Experience what she saw and more only in cinemas 11 October.”

Yes, Terrifier 3 will land just in time for Halloween – and it’s safe to say horror fans are hyped, with the video sparking even more excitement.

“Bro is going ham in this movie! Cannot wait,” said one on X/Twitter, while another wrote, “Hyped hyped I wanna see the footage now.”

In a comment that would make Art happy, a third added, “My eyes are going to bleed with how much I love what I’m seeing.” And a fourth chimed in, “Art was just having some fun!”

And there’s plenty more where that came from. Even though Terrifier 3 is dropping during the spooky season, it’s technically a festive flick, following Art as he unleashes a bloody rampage on the residents of Miles County on Christmas Eve.

If it’s even half as grim as Terrifier 2, we’re in for a treat this Halloween.

While you wait for Terrifier 3 to drop in cinemas on October 11, check out our ranking of the best horror movies ever made. You can also read about why some people find nasty, disturbing content comforting and whether horrors are the new summer blockbusters.