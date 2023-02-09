Tell Me Lies Season 2: Everything we know – cast, plot & more

Here’s everything we know about Tell Me Lies Season 2, from whether there’s a release date and trailer, to cast, plot, and more.

Tell Me Lies, created by Meaghan Oppenheimer, first premiered on Hulu in September last year. The show follows the eight-year, tumultuous relationship of Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco.

Upon release, the series received critical acclaim, landing at 86% on Rotten Tomatoes. Three months after it hit the streaming platform, it was renewed for a second season.

So, here’s everything we know so far about Tell Me Lies Season 2, including any release date updates, cast, plot, and more.

Article continues after ad

Tell Me Lies Season 2 doesn’t have a release date right now, but it’s expected to hit Hulu and Disney+ by the end of 2023, if not early 2024.

This is going by the first season’s timeline: the show was ordered in August 2021 and it was released in September 2022. Filming has yet to begin on the second season, so we could be waiting until 2024.

Tell Me Lies Season 2 cast: Who’s in it?

The Tell Me Lies Season 2 cast will include:

Grace Van Patten as Lucy Albright

Jackson White as Stephen DeMarco

Catherine Missal as Bree

Spencer House as Wrigley

Sonia Mena as Pippa

Branden Cook as Evan

Alicia Crowder as Diana

We likely won’t see Lily McInerny reprising her role as Macy, given she was killed in a car accident in Season 1. There’s also a question mark over Benjamin Wadsworth’s role as Drew, given it’s implied he took his own life during college.

Article continues after ad

Other stars are expected to return, such as Alicia Crowder as Diana, and Edmond Donovan as Max.

In an interview with Deadline, Van Patten said she wants to see the rest of Lucy’s relationship with Stephen in college. “There’s so much… I mean, she must have to go back to him. That seems like a relationship that’s just a constant push and pull,” she said.

“And then I’m like, how does she end up with Max? Because in the present day, she’s settled and living with Max and seems stable and seems like she has it together. And to watch that journey of her get there and then have Stephen just pop into her life again, I would love to see the process of that.

Article continues after ad

“It’s probably going to be so extremely painful because watching her get it together and heal and begin the healing process and then he’ll just get right back in there at the perfect time.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Tell Me Lies Season 2 plot: What’s it about?

While we don’t have any official plot details for Tell Me Lies Season 2, we can expect to see more of Lucy’s life as an adult, and a deeper dive into the couple’s college years.

If you’re unfamiliar with the show, it follows a “tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years.

“When Lucy Albright (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White) meet at college, they are at that formative age when seemingly mundane choices lead the way to irrevocable consequences.

Article continues after ad

Although their relationship begins like any typical campus romance, they quickly fall into an addictive entanglement that will permanently alter not only their lives, but the lives of everyone around them.”

In an interview with Decider, Meaghan Oppenheimer spoke about her hopes for Season 2. “Yes, I have a lot planned — both in the college years, and also the adult years,” she said.

“I think getting to see more of Lucy’s life as an adult, and what her reaction is as Stephen kind of re-enters her life after years will be interesting.”

Talking specifically about Lucy and Bree’s relationship, Oppenheimer said she wants the beginning fo the next season to be “Lucy’s redemption tour towards Bree, like really realizing how much she has betrayed her. Not just with Evan… she’s just taken her for granted a lot.”

Article continues after ad

Is there a Tell Me Lies Season 2 trailer?

No, there’s no Tell Me Lies Season 2 trailer. We’ll update this space when it’s shared online, and you can check out the trailer for Season 1 below:

That’s everything we know about Tell Me Lies Season 2. Check out our other TV hubs below:

Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Succession Season 4 | Ted Lasso Season 3 | You Season 4 | The Witcher Season 3 | Rick and Morty Season 7 | Outer Banks Season 3 | Marvelous Mrs Maisel Season 5 | Virgin River Season 5

You can also sign up for Hulu and Disney+ here. Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.