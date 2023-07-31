Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem cast: All actors and characters

Ahead of the premiere of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, here’s your guide to the cast and characters.

Everyone’s favorite pizza snacking turtles are back in town for another world wind adventure in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayham.

Based on the comic book of the same name that was released in 1984, Mutant Mayhem will be the seventh theatrical Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film.

But, before you get ready to save the city while eating the best pizza in town, check out this guide to all of the actors and characters in the film.

Contents

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem cast and characters

The official synopsis for the film reads: “After years of being sheltered from the human world, the four Turtle brothers set out on a quest to be accepted as normal teenagers by the people of New York City through acts of heroism. With the aid of their new friend April O’Neil, the brothers go on a hunt for a mysterious crime syndicate, but trouble arises when an army of mutants is unleashed upon them.”

Donatello: Micah Abbey

Paramount Pictures

Micah Abbey plays Donatello, the wise and resourceful one of the Turtle brothers. He’s known for his technological expertise and joining in with Michelangelo on their jokes and pratfalls. He wears a purple bandana and carries a bo on the back of his shell.

Abbey is an up-and-coming actor who can be seen in works like Grey’s Anatomy and Cousins for Life.

Michelangelo: Shamon Brown Jr.

Paramount Pictures

Shamon Brown Jr. plays Michelangelo, the charismatic heart of the Turtle brothers. He wears an orange bandana and carries dual nunchaku on each side within his belt.

Brown is a new actor on the scene whose only other acting credit was appearing on the show The Chi.

Leonardo: Nicolas Cantu

Paramount Pictures

Nicolas Cantu plays Leonardo, the leader and the most honorable and responsible of the Turtle brothers. He wears a blue bandana and carries two ninjaken on the back of his shell.

Cantu is a young actor who can be seen in projects such as The Good Place and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Raphael: Brady Noon

Paramount Pictures

Brady Noon plays Raphael, the bravest, strongest, but most impulsive of the Turtle brothers. He’s the most rebellious of the brother and wears a red bandana and carries two sai in his belt.

Noon got his big break as Thomas Darmody in Boardwalk Empire and has appeared in works like Good Boys and Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

April O’Neil: Ayo Edebiri

Paramount Pictures

Ayo Edebiri plays April O’Neil, the intelligent and determined new human friend of the Turtles whose also a local news reporter who keeps track of what the Turtles do on a daily basis.

Edebiri is an experienced actress who has had a huge year in 2023 with her starring roles in The Bear Season 2 and the upcoming film Bottoms.

Genghis Frog: Hannibal Buress

Paramount Pictures

Hannibal Buress plays Genghis Frog, a mutant frog who wields a battle axe.

Buress is an incredibly famous comedian who can be seen in works like Broad City, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and BoJack Horseman.

Leatherhead: Rose Byrne

Paramount Pictures

Rose Byrne plays Leatherhead, a mutant alligator.

Byrne has been acting since the ’90s and has appeared in projects like 28 Weeks Later, Neighbors, Spy, and Bridesmaids.

Rocksteady: John Cena

Paramount Pictures

John Cena plays Rocksteady, a mutant rhinoceros and close friend to Bebop.

Cena is a former professional wrestler turned actor who has appeared in projects like F9, The Suicide Squad, and Peacemaker.

Splinter: Jackie Chan

Paramount Pictures

Jackie Chan plays Splinter, a mutant rat who is the overprotective and skilled father of the Turtles who trains them in their crime fighting ways.

Chan is one of the most famous actors in the world who has appeared in generational defining films like the Rush Hour franchise, Kung Fu Panda, and Shanghai Knights.

Bebop: Seth Rogen

Paramount Pictures

Seth Rogen plays Bebop, a mutant warthog and close friend to Rocksteady.

Rogen got his break out role in Donnie Darko and has since appeared in such iconic movies like Superbad, Knocked Up, Kung Fu Panda, and Neighbors.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem hits theaters on August 2. In the meantime, you can check out our other TV hubs below:

