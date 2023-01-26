Teen Wolf The Movie: Is Dylan O’Brien in it & are Stiles and Lydia still together?

The Pack is back in Teen Wolf: The Movie – but will Dylan O’Brien, aka Stiles, reprise his role, and does his relationship with Lydia still exist?

Teen Wolf, the hit supernatural YA series from the early 2010s, went out with somewhat of a whimper in the late 2010s with its 100th episode. However, fans still remember the show fondly, namely for its fun characters, and the endless shipping wars.

One prominent ship that actually became cannon was Stydia, aka Stiles (Dylan O’Brien) and Lydia (Holland Roden). Even though Stiles’ role was much more limited in the final season of the show – due to his rising stardom with the Maze Runner series – he and Lydia were still shown to be going strong.

Article continues after ad

However, with Dylan O’Brien not being cast in the movie, fans began to wonder what this would mean for one of the most popular ships of the show. So let us explain what actually goes down in the movie, and whether or not Stiles actually appears or is mentioned.

Does Dylan O’Brien appear in Teen Wolf The Movie?

No, Dylan O’Brien will not star as Stiles in Teen Wolf: The Movie, not even in cameo form.

This will be upsetting to a number of fans, as Stiles was often deemed to be the best part of the show. Plus, with the main villain of the movie being the Nogitsune, a trickster spirit that possessed Stiles in Season 3, it is certainly odd to not have him appear in the film.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, he isn’t just written out of the franchise – unlike Kira – as he is mentioned, though whatever is going on in his life isn’t covered very much. We can assume that he is still an FBI agent, but the most we get is his dad saying, “He’s got his own fires to put out.”

Stile’s jeep is also a prominent part of the film, as Derek’s son, Eli, keeps trying to steal it, because he knows that Derek hates it. Later on, however, Stile’s dad mentions how the jeep and Derek are very much alike, in that they keep running no matter what gets thrown at them, which may make Sterek (Stiles and Derek) shippers very happy.

Article continues after ad

Speaking of shipping…

Are Stiles and Lydia still together in Teen Wolf The Movie?

Sadly, no, Stiles and Lydia are not together in the film. Lydia reveals that they have broken up.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Every shipper will weeps for this, but again, the film has enough respect for Stiles that the breakup is given some weight.

Early on in the movie, it is hinted that Lydia struggles to scream with her Banshee powers because of something to do with Stiles. And considering that she never tries to contact him, it seems likely that they have broken up.

Later on, when the Nogitsune (and a surprise villain we won’t spoil) tries to feed on Lydia’s heartbreak, Lydia reveals why she broke up with Stiles, stating a premonition/dream that she kept having:

Article continues after ad

“My eyes open, and I see broken glass. It’s from a windshield, and I’m crawling on the pavement. I’m trying to reach stiles. It was a crash. We’d been thrown from the car, except he’s not moving. He wasn’t blinking. He wasn’t breathing.”

She then says, “If I was never in the car with him, there wouldn’t have to be a crash.”

To summarise: In Teen Wolf: The Movie, Lydia broke up with Stiles to save his life, as she envisioned that them being together would lead to a car crash.

This likely means that she still loves Stiles, so there could be a chance of them getting back together. But we’ll have to wait and see if there will be a sequel for that to ever happen.

Article continues after ad

If you’re wanting to see how other couples end up, read here.

Teen Wolf: The Movie is currently available to stream on Paramount+. You can also check out more of our coverage of the film here.