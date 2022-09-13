Ted Lasso Season 4: Will there be another season?

Is Ted Lasso Season 4 happening? While fans eagerly await Season 3 of the hit Apple TV show, they’re also wondering if Ted Lasso is coming to an end.

Ted Lasso was the first major success of the Apple TV+ lineup. It launched during global restrictions in August 2020, and quickly became beloved across the world for its can-do optimism and easy-going humor. “Be curious, not judgmental.”

While it was met with praise from critics and everyday viewers alike, few would have predicted its awards domination: it has won 11 Emmys throughout its run, with a whopping 40 nominations.

However, the highly-anticipated arrival of the third season will be bittersweet – it may be the last chapter… or is it? Here’s what we know about the chances of Ted Lasso Season 4.

Ted Lasso Season 4: Is Ted Lasso Season 3 the final season?

Sadly, it seems like Ted Lasso Season 3 will be the final season, which isn’t great news for those hoping for Season 4 – however, it’s not fully confirmed.

In 2021, Jason Sudeikis – who plays the show’s titular football coach – told Entertainment Weekly: “I mean, I don’t know.

“The story that I know is the one that I wanted to tell, and so that’s the one we’re telling with the help of numerous people in front of and behind the camera, so it’s by no means me typing every key stroke and saying every word. It’s nowhere near like that.

“But the story that’s being told – that three-season arc – is one that I see, know, and understood. I’m glad that they are willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know.”

Apple TV Ted Lasso may return for Season 4… but it also might not.

Brendan Hunt, Sudeikis’ co-star and co-creator, was keener on sticking to three seasons. “I think we’ve always meant it to be three seasons. I think it would be pretty cool if, in the face of how much everyone likes this show, that we stick to our guns and really just do three seasons.”

That said, he also told Consequence: “Another arc is possible after this, for sure. We have always seen it as some kind of three-beat thing.

“Originally those three beats were more going to be modeled on what The Office did, you know, six eps, a special, boom, we’re done. We’ve certainly expanded those beats, but it does not mean that the whole kit and caboodle is getting chucked.”

Several stars and creatives involved in the show, including Brett Goldstein, Hannah Waddingham, and Bill Lawrence have hinted – or outright said – that it’ll be the final season, but that’s come into doubt in recent weeks.

Following his recent win at the 2022 Emmys, Sudeikis said: “I don’t know, it’s up to more factors than myself. The response has been overwhelming. We have a tremendous group of writers, actors, people in production and post-production, all of those thrown in the jambalaya of possibility.

“I couldn’t say yes or no. I know this part of the show is what it’s supposed to be. I apologize for not giving you a direct answer because that’s more helpful for headlines. If I knew, I wouldn’t tell you.”

