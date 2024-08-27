Ted Lasso Season 4 won’t feature one major character and fans are furious

The excitement fans had for Ted Lasso Season 4 has turned to anger, as one fan-favorite character won’t return.

Despite ending on a satisfying note last year, it’s been announced that Ted Lasso Season 4 is currently in the works, with three major cast members confirmed to reprise their roles.

The show’s characters were the biggest reason the series became the crown jewel of Apple TV+, with each person becoming someone’s favorite due to their rich and meaningful arcs.

As the streaming service’s golden goose gears up for its return, many fans were excited to see the old gang get back together. But their hopes have been dashed, as Hollywood insider Matthew Belloni revealed Phil Dunster isn’t expected to return as beloved footballer Jamie Tartt due to scheduling conflicts.

Apple TV+

“CANCEL THE SHOW AGAIN,” one fan posted on X/Twitter, with another writing, “Okay, I take it back, I don’t want Season 4 anymore.”

And a third viewer commented, “Not gonna be the same without him. He became the heartbeat of the show honestly.”

Jamie’s journey from Season 1 to 3 is considered one of the best in Ted Lasso due to how much he changed and won everyone over.

When fans first met Jamie, he was a selfish striker with a lot of talent, so he thought that gave him an excuse to be a pr*ck to everyone around him.

However, with the help of Ted, fellow teammate Roy Kent, his ex-girlfriend, Keely Jones, and the rest of AFC Richmond, Jamie learned to become a real team player and grew into a more emotionally mature person.

While there may be a chance for Dunster to return (Apple TV+ has not officially green-lit the fourth chapter) the idea of not seeing Jamie again has disappointed many. As one fan summed up, “Bro was one of the best characters in the show. It’s sad not to see him again.”

