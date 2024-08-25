Ted Lasso Season 4 in the works with three major cast members already confirmed – but there’s a catch

As per Ted’s instructions, everyone believed, and now Ted Lasso Season 4 is reportedly on the way with three huge cast members set to return to the pitch.

After arriving on Apple TV+ back in 2020, Ted Lasso quickly became known as one of the sunniest TV shows around. Focusing on the antics of a hyper-positive American football expert turned soccer coach for a struggling UK team, it earned the loyalty of sports fans and comedy lovers alike.

Four years and 61 Emmy Award nominations later, it’s a streaming service gem and one of the most beloved comedy shows of the 2020s. Its third season was thought to be the last, and after Season 3 concluded in March 2023 with Ted heading back to America, very few were expecting to see more.

But now Ted Lasso Season 4 is reportedly being developed, with the creators working to secure more original cast members on top of the three they’ve already locked in. The report comes via Deadline, which claims that the cast are currently being scouted and a writers room is being prepared.

The report says that Warner Bros. Television has already picked up options on Hannah Waddingham, Brett Goldstein, and Jeremy Swift, who play Rebecca Walton, Roy Kent, and Leslie Higgins, respectively.

The studio is then expected to reach out to cast members with SAG-AFTRA contracts, including co-creators and executive producers Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt, aka Ted Lasso and Coach Beard. This is also said to include Juno Temple, who plays Keeley Jones.

The only cast member who has a question mark over their name is Phil Dunster, who played Jamie Tart in the first three seasons. This is due to his current commitments to Prime Video’s The Devil’s Hour and Apple’s Surface.

This all sounds very promising, but confirming the cast and organizing a writers room is just one step closer to getting the season actually greenlit. There’s still much more to be done before fans can get their hopes of seeing Ted and co. back on screens up too high.

As per Deadline, there are ambitions for Season 4 to head into production in early 2025.

For more, check out all the best sports movies of all time. You can also take a look at all the best TV shows to stream right now, and check out all the Ted Lasso filming locations.