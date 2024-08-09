Why hasn’t there been a Ted Lasso spinoff? One man is to blame

Believe all you want in more Ted Lasso or a spinoff, but the only person who can answer that question is Lasso himself.

Ted Lasso appears to have come to a very definitive end with its third season. The series ended with Ted seemingly finally returning home and reuniting with his wife and son.

While the show itself has come to a close, there was a tease of Ted Lasso spinoffs expanding on the universe, but there’s been no further update on that front. Asked why we haven’t heard more by ScreenRant, co-creator Bill Lawrence was quick to say that it was up to one person: Jason Sudeikis himself.

Apple TV+ The only person who knows what’s next for Ted Lasso is Jason Sudeikis himself, according to the show’s co-creator

“I think Jason [Sudeikis] and the gang are so talented at doing it, I’d kill to watch it again,” Lawrence explained. “But we never answer, even if we’ve heard stuff, every actor, every actress, every writer, every producer, we all know that this is such a big, major life decision for Jason that you will never hear from anybody until you hear from him.

“I’m only allowed to say things, like, about Scrubs reboots, in which case I go, ‘Yeah, maybe in like six months or so, we’ll figure it out.’ But Ted Lasso, man, I wait with bated breath to see whatever Jason feels like doing, just like everybody else.”

The Ted Lasso character is an original creation of Jason Sudeikis’, who was made to promote 2013’s Premier League coverage for NBC Sports. The character’s popularity led Sudeikis to revisit Lasso, which expanded into the Apple TV+ series.

The three seasons we got of Ted Lasso comprised some of Apple TV’s most critically acclaimed hours of television, and fans are definitely eager for more. For now, though, it seems fans will just have to wait and believe.

