Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie age rating has fans concerned
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is coming to the big screen, but some fans are concerned at the newly released age rating.
While rehashing old music at a concert is nothing new, Taylor Swift has managed to majorly capitalize on the concept with the Eras tour; where she does specific sections for (almost) all her previous albums, giving special attention to her previous four albums that didn’t get a tour due to recent years’ global restrictions.
Swift has managed to remain such a star for the past two decades mainly due to her ability to appeal to both the old and young. This is clear in the tour, and the subsequent movie that is heading to cinemas this week.
However, the recently released age rating of the concert movie now has some fans concerned about how the tour will be presented.
Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie has been rated PG-13
Taylor Swift’s upcoming Eras Tour movie has been rated PG-13 for “strong language and suggestive materials.”
While PG-13 can be considered a pretty average rating for a movie, some fans are concerned, particularly about whether or not it’ll be censored. They’ve pointed to the moment that likely shaped the rating the most, Swift’s performance of Midnight’s song, ‘Vigilante Sh*t.’
“I was laughing that people were surprised it’s rated PG-13 because of course it is… she does a chair dance to a song called Vigilante Sh*t. But someone just pointed out the devastating fact that if it’s only rated PG-13 she can only keep 1 of her 4(?) f-bombs.”
Some fans are less concerned though, pointing out that “her audience is mostly teenagers and adults though, so we are good,” along with the fun fact that “PG-13 and 13 her favorite number, what a coincidence.”
See more reactions below:
As the synopsis for the concert tour movie reads: “The cultural phenomenon continues as pop icon Taylor Swift performs hit songs in a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience.”
How to watch the Eras Tour in cinemas
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, the concert movie, is coming to cinemas worldwide as of October 13 – 13 being Swift’s lucky number, of course.
It’s likely that you will be able to purchase tickets from the website of your local cinema closer to the time of release, but if you want to book in advance, you will be able to purchase from the Eras Tour Movie official website.
Even though the movie hasn’t even arrived on screens yet, the Eras Tour film looks set to make a cool $100 million on opening weekend.
Other concert movies, such as the Reputation Tour, can also be found on Netflix.
