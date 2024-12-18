Taylor Sheridan’s Landman hits a major accomplishment for Paramount+

Taylor Sheridan’s brand has never been hotter at Paramount+, and if newly-released viewership stats are any indication, his latest project Landman is another winner.

The series follows Billy Bob Thornton as M-TEX Oil landman Tommy Norris, and it’s among the few current and forthcoming Sheridan shows at the streamer that lies outside his Yellowstone universe.

According to new numbers from Paramount+, that didn’t stop fans from turning out in droves.

The platform revealed that a massive amount of viewers turned out to watch the series in its first month, cementing a highly-sought accomplishment for the series.

Landman is the all-time top-viewed Paramount+ original

According to Paramount, Landman was watched in 14.9M global households over four weeks (November 17 through December 14), making it the number one Paramount+ original of all time.

This is inclusive of all originals across series and films, and uses Paramount+’s own internal metrics.

The details are inclusive of the series’ first five episodes, the first two releasing on November 17. The series is based on the 11-part podcast ‘Boomtown,’ from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, and this season will run for 10 episodes in total.

Sheridan’s projects have brought a lot of eyes to Paramount as a whole, with the Yellowstone finale hitting the highest single day episode viewership ever at 11.4 million viewers (viewed on the Paramount Network and CMT). That accomplishment is via VideoAmp’s data, as Paramount has yet to renew its contract with Nielsen.

There’s no concrete news about a second season, but fans of the series can feel moderately hopeful given its widespread popularity.

The first six episodes are available on the streaming service, and new episodes will release each Sunday until January 12, 2025, the season finale. That will mostly tide over Sheridan fans during the weight for 1923 Season 2, which drops Sunday, February 23, 2025 on Paramount+.