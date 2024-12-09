Taylor Sheridan slammed for “gross” Yellowstone strip poker scene

Taylor Sheridan cameos are nothing new in his Paramount world, but the latest Travis appearance in Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 13 might be one of the most cringeworthy yet.

Anyone who’s been tuned into Yellowstone from the beginning will be familiar with Travis Wheatley. Played by Sheridan himself, Travis is a foul-mouthed, no-nonsense horse seller extraordinaire, who’s often found riding into town to sling the Duttons another million-dollar steed.

So, it should be no surprise that Travis is showing up left and right in the final Yellowstone episodes. Unfortunately, not everyone is loving his return, and Episode 13, ‘Give the World Away’, has proven to be the breaking point for most fans.

It all boils down to two reasons. One: this is the penultimate episode of Yellowstone, and most of it is spent partying with Travis. And two: his scenes are being perceived as self-indulgent and “gross”.

Travis’ strip poker scene with Beth is making fans mad

Episode 13 sees Beth travel to Texas to catch up with Travis, who’s currently in the process of selling off the Dutton’s most valuable horses. However, when she arrives, he’s hanging out with his buddies (and supermodel girlfriend, Bella Hadid), playing strip poker and goofing off.

After a firm telling-off, Beth watches as Travis makes a $3 million dollar sale for one horse, and later asks if he’ll come to the Yellowstone to help them auction off their remaining horses, cattle, and equipment. Travis plays coy, asking Beth to play him in a game of strip poker. If she wins, he’ll come to Montana.

Paramount

Beth submits, playing with Travis and getting to the point of removing her dress until he reveals that he was actually willing to come to the ranch all along. Furious, she berates him and storms out. Needless to say, this doesn’t make Travis (or Sheridan), look good.

As one user on Reddit said, “Taylor Sheridan has to be one of the biggest douches in history. Writing himself into the final episodes as some key savior, showing off his guns and making Beth’s character admit she finds him attractive? Jesus end this thing already I’m feeling so forever unclean.”

“God Taylor Sheridan will stop at nothing to let himself act out his weird crush on Beth,” noted another.

“Good god, Taylor Sheridan is gross,” another wrote. “His self-obsession is unbelievable. Even in Lioness the prick indulges,” said another, referring to his recurring role in Lioness Season 2.

“Taylor Sheridan is now using episodes to just hang out with naked women. Do that on your own time Taylor. Wtf is happening at the actual Dutton ranch?!” said a fifth.

The Yellowstone finale will premiere on Sunday, December 15.

