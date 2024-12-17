Taylor Sheridan forgot to give one of his best characters an ending in Yellowstone finale

Beth, Kayce, and Jamie all found an end to their stories in the Yellowstone series finale, but fans are upset that one beloved character didn’t get as big of a conclusion. (Warning: spoilers ahead!)

The extra-long Yellowstone ending managed to tie up most of Taylor Sheridan’s loose ends. The ranch was passed onto Thomas Rainwater and the Reservation, Kayce got a fresh start with Monica and Tate, and Beth and Rip found a new home for themselves.

Even the smaller Yellowstone characters got a chance to bow out. Ryan tracked down Abby, choosing love over cowboying. And Teeter got a new job with Travis and Jimmy, setting up her potential return in 6666.

But there’s one ranch hand whose ending fans aren’t happy with, and that’s the fan-favorite cowboy, Lloyd.

Lloyd’s future remains a mystery in Yellowstone

After the ranch hands are done digging John’s grave in Season 5 Episode 14, Lloyd and Rip take a moment to rest. Rip asks him what he plans to do once the ranch is gone, offering him a place to live at his and Beth’s new home. “I think we got a room for an old, busted-up cowboy,” he says.

But Lloyd declines, saying, “I want to pull that loose string out of West Yellowstone. See if I can talk some sense into these city folks. If I can’t cowboy here… just rather not do it at all.” Rip tells him his door is always open if he changes his mind, and that’s the end of it.

While Lloyd’s response alludes to him potentially retiring (or finding another ranch near the Yellowstone to continue working), it’s not enough for a lot of fans. As one of the oldest and wisest workers on the Dutton ranch, Lloyd has been Rip’s right-hand man for years.

His sharp wit and dedication to the work also made him one of the most likable characters, and fans grew particularly fond of Lloyd after he took Jimmy under his wing, teaching him the ways of the rodeo and getting emotional when Jimmy found success and came into his own.

As such, many felt he deserved more time in the finale, especially when characters like Ryan and Teeter got their own mini epilogues.

“They didn’t even give him a moment to say goodbye to John at the casket,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter. “That felt wrong. But Sheridan had a full music video for Lainey Wilson instead.”

“Yeah, and what’s his backstory? How he wound up on the ranch. Never told. At least I don’t recall. He was a great character,” agreed another.

“I guess he is retiring,” said one comment. “But I agree he needed a bit more than that. Come on now! They didn’t even let him say words to Kevin Costner at his coffin.”

“I wanted to know this too! The fact that he’s just left with nothing after everything he did turns my stomach,” said one user on Reddit.

As many other comments have noted, Lloyd’s vague ending could be Sheridan’s way of keeping him open to return in the upcoming Beth and Rip spinoff. Since Rip offers him a room at any time, this outcome certainly seems likely.

But even then, it’s not guaranteed, and based on reactions, fans would have much rather got a definitive ending for their favorite ranch hand.

