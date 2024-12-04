Taylor Sheridan accused of “forgetting” 2 important Yellowstone characters in Season 5 Part 2

As we approach the penultimate episode of Yellowstone, there’s still plenty of characters who are missing in action.

Yes, we’ve found time for Taylor Sheridan‘s own Travis Wheatley to make an appearance, but there’s still a couple of notable absences. Namely, Jamie’s son and his ex-lover, Christina.

For a while, Jamie’s main arc was dealing with his division between the Dutton family and his biological father, Garrett Randall. In hopes of pulling Jamie further into his grasp, Garrett enlisted Christina and her son (who she had with Jamie) to entice him.

Article continues after ad

Jamie was obviously drawn to the idea of being a father, and quickly grew to be a part of their lives. It even caused huge tension between him and his sister Beth, who can’t have children herself due to Jamie’s troubling decision to have her sterilized as a teenager.

Yellowstone Season 5 is missing Jamie’s son

Given the symbolic importance of Jamie’s son in Yellowstone, it’s strange that he hasn’t appeared once in the latest episodes, especially since Sheridan’s show focuses almost entirely on the concept of legacy and family.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Jamie has been busy running around with Market Equities’ Sarah Atwood, as well as dealing with the fallout from her organized murder of John Dutton. There’s also the matter of Christina, whose terms for allowing Jamie to see his child involved him from stepping away from the Duttons entirely.

Paramount

Since he ended up going back to the family ahead of Season 5 Part 1, she may have revoked his rights to see his son. So, he may not be thinking about his son right now, but Yellowstone fans certainly are.

Article continues after ad

“Did Taylor Sheridan forget about these people?,” one Redditor wrote about Jamie’s son and Christina. “Remember Beth saw the car seat in the back of his truck. She pledged to take the son from him. I have a feeling he’s not going to wrap that up and it pisses me off to no end.”

“I feel like with Costner’s exit, the entirety of the second half of S5 was scrapped and rewritten hastily, and this includes abandoning plot lines such as Beth’s vengeance against Jaime’s son,” one pointed out. “But yeah kinda pissed me off too that TS completely forgot that this was kinda an important thing.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another added: “Sheridan is just not a details guy. He sprinkles a ton of storyline out there, but then ignores a lot of it. I don’t even know what the point of it was when it ended up being such a nothing burger. I think it existed for Beth for to have her 100th meltdown.”

Paramount

However, some also believe the child will come back into the plot at some point. Given Beth’s obsession with ruining Jamie’s life, one theory is that she will adopt his son and raise him her way, which may be the ultimate shift of power.

Article continues after ad

As one user wrote: “No I kind of have a feeling that will play into the end of the show. I personally think she’s gonna end up with Jamie’s baby to raise; per her plan.”

With only two episodes to go, there’s not much time left to wrap these remaining arcs up.

Article continues after ad

Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 13 will air on the Paramount Network on December 8. For more, check out our guide on why Kevin Costner isn’t in the show anymore, the most shocking Yellowstone deaths, and where to watch the new episodes.