Taylor Kitsch had a surprising hindrance riding horses for American Primeval

Like any good Western, American Primeval finds a number of opportunities to put its talented cast on horseback. That was a lot more difficult than you’d expect for star Taylor Kitsch, and the reason may surprise you.

The Friday Night Lights alum portrays Isaac, a man charged with aiding mother Sara (Betty Gilpin) and her son Devin (Preston Mota) across harrowing terrain in 1857’s America. While Kitsch is no stranger to athletic or rough-and-tumble roles, American Primeval provided the actor a unique set of challenges.

Article continues after ad

In a new interview, Kitsch revealed that he had troubles with the series’ horseback riding, including a particular problem that’s both painful and ill-suited for the series’ snowy locales.

In an interview with the New York Post, Kitsch admitted that, even on its own, he found riding horses to be a challenge. “I’ve never really been on a horse, so that was a big adjustment for me to learn how to ride,” he said, “at least well enough for a camera to trick you guys.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Netflix

If that wasn’t hard enough, Kitsch broke his foot during the shoot. “I was in a boot for a lot of the show,” he added. It understandably produced an additional level of difficulty every time the star was on horseback. As he explained:

“When I would stop the horse, my wrangler – the guy who takes care of the horses – would help me down off camera, because I just couldn’t put much pressure on my foot. And, when you have these horses and you’re in a couple of feet of snow, anything can f–king happen.”

Article continues after ad

The animals’ willful personalities made the experience tougher, still. “Sometimes you see them in the morning and they’re great,” he said, “and then… you come back, and they’re just over it and they don’t want to do anything.”

The series is a strong fit for Yellowstone fans waiting patiently to see 1923 Season 2 (or if Yellowstone itself might have a secret spinoff in the works).