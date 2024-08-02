The “worst horror movie of 2024” just dropped on Netflix

Horror fans, you’re in for more of a trick than a treat, as a movie dubbed the “worst horror of 2024” has made its Netflix debut.

It’s quite the feat given the horror takeover this year. We’ve been spoilt for choice, with the likes of The First Omen, In a Violent Nature, MaXXXine, and Longlegs all proving to be fantastic additions to the genre.

However, one that went down like a lead balloon is Tarot. Dropping in May, the horror film centers on a group of friends who unintentionally unleash evil from within a cursed deck of tarot cards.

As Dexerto said in our one-star review, “Not only are the gang’s adventures poorly written and thought through, but the execution of their – ahem – executions doesn’t leave a satisfying taste.”

Not only did we describe it as one of the worst movies of 2024 so far, but Tarot has repeatedly been named by critics and fans alike as the worst horror of the year, earning just 18% and 59% on Rotten Tomatoes respectively.

Despite the negative feedback, Tarot just landed on Netflix as part of its August lineup, where a fresh batch of new viewers are discovering the movie for themselves.

As said by one on X/Twitter, “The Tarot horror movie on Netflix should be listed as a comedy because what the f**k am I watching.”

“This Tarot movie on Netflix is a 4/10,” said another, while a third added, “Oh boy Netflix added Tarot, about to see if it’s as bad as people said it was.”

A fourth chimed in, “The Tarot movie definitely deserved the 18% Rotten Tomatoes awarded it… just horrible. The acting was the worst part about it. Maybe they didn’t like the script themselves. It’s not worth the watch. Sorry Netflix, it was a miss.”

Not everyone has hated the movie so far, however, including this person who said, “Went in with low expectations and had some fun with Tarot.

“Great creature design and some gnarly kills for a PG-13 flick. Dialogue was… rough, but it looked cool. Early ’00s high school horror vibes.”

If you’d like to see for yourself, Tarot is streaming on Netflix now. For more horror, check out the new entries to get excited about in 2024, as well as our ranking of the best horror movies ever made.

You can also read everything we know about Smile 2, 28 Years Later, and the Speak No Evil remake.