Taron Egerton “doesn’t know if he’s right” to play Wolverine in MCU

Cameron Frew . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Taron Egerton knows people want him to play Wolverine in the MCU, but he “doesn’t know if he’s right” for the role.

Hugh Jackman first donned the adamantium claws in 2000’s X-Men, becoming one of the world’s favorite big-screen superheroes through eight further appearances. His tenure came to a close with 2017’s Logan, and he’s repeatedly said it was his final performance as the character.

So, where’s Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then? Well, the X-Men have yet to be formally introduced, with the exception of Patrick Stewart’s Professor X in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

However, the franchise seems to be heading in their direction, especially with Kamala’s reveal in the final episode of Ms. Marvel. Egerton has been one of the top candidates to grow out the mutton chops, but he’s not sure he’s the best actor for the part.

Taron Egerton addresses Wolverine rumors after Marvel meeting

In a recent interview with Sway’s Universe around the release of Black Bird on Apple TV+, Egerton addressed the Wolverine rumors.

He said: “I made the mistake of saying that I had had a general meeting at Marvel around four years ago, which is true. But it got kind of spun and twisted into this thing.”

In an interview with The New York Times, Egerton revealed he’d met with Kevin Feige at Marvel, and said he’d “hopefully give [him] a shot” if a chance to play Wolverine came up.

“I’d be excited but I’d be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I’d wonder if it’d be very difficult for someone else to do it,” he earlier said.

Taron Egerton “doesn’t know if he’s right” to follow Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

In the interview with Sway’s Universe, he continued: “Look, I’ve always said… I don’t know if I’m the right guy to play that part. I was with Hugh [Jackman] yesterday, briefly, who obviously played the role originally. We’re such different vibes. I don’t know if I would be the right person to follow him.

“But I’ve always said I would be open to it. But at the moment, there’s no truth, other than the fan-casting thing, which goes kind of crazy every time I mention it. But, you know, who knows.”