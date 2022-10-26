Tales of the Jedi Episode 3 review: A Star Wars short made for a movie

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

Tales of the Jedi Episode 3, titled ‘Choices’, is one of the strongest in Season 1, leaving you feeling embittered at how there isn’t a movie exploring the moral rift between Dooku and Mace Windu.

The galaxy far, far away is bigger than ever: we’ve had three trilogies of movies, spinoffs, and several TV shows, including The Clone Wars, The Mandalorian, and currently, Andor.

Tales of the Jedi is a new Star Wars anthology series set during the prequel era, spotlighting important moments in the lives of Ahsoka Tano and Count Dooku as they embark on their respective paths toward heroism and villainy. Each episode is around 15 minutes long.

Episode 3 follows Dooku and Mace Window as Jedi Masters trying to solve a case, one illustrating the hypocrisy of upholding law when there’s no order.

Spoilers for Tales of the Jedi Episode 3 to follow…

Tales of the Jedi Episode 3: Choices

Choices picks up with Dooku (Corey Burton) and Mace Windu (TC Carson) following up on the death of a Jedi Master protecting Senator Larick (Theo Rossi). Dooku wants to understand how the senator survived an ambush but the Jedi died, and return her body for a proper burial at the Jedi temple, but Windu insists they can’t involve themselves in local political matters without approval.

After Episode 2, this is a return to stronger dialogue – interestingly, it’s the only episode of the season without Dave Feloni’s fingerprints directly on it. “Your devotion to the rules is sometimes inspiring and sometimes maddening,” Dooku tells him.

As they arrive to question the senator, the animation is striking; it’s crazy to think TV animation has reached the point of the George Lucas’ prequel trilogy in all its groundbreaking CGI intricacy, between its light work and the detail in the background of each frame.

Larik explains the Jedi had accompanied him on a peace-keeping trip, but her devotion came with the cost of her life when he was attacked. They go to the scene of her death, and the Jedis quickly deduce his lie; the story doesn’t match up with the leftover damage to trees, or the lack thereof. The senator admits it was the guards who killed her, sparking a Force-heavy fight with flipping, saber-slashing, and Dooku crushing them with a massive tree.

The guards accuse the Jedis of being “lapdogs of the senate” who only protect law and order for the benefit of the “rich and powerful.” While Windu seems to be unbothered by such a comment, it sinks into Dooku, who later describes his ideology as “faulty” but not without its points. At the funeral – where Yoda is in attendance but doesn’t speak – only a beam separates Windu and Dooku, where one other’s ideas of light and dark are relative.

The episode ends with Windu being presented with the Jedi’s council seats. Dooku seems slightly betrayed, but Windu notes how he followed the mission to the letter while Dooku went rogue. Windu offers to speak to the council on his behalf, and he leaves Dooku alone, looking at the sunset.

Tales of the Jedi Episode 3 review score: 9/10

Mature and compelling, Tales of the Jedi Episode 3 is almost a little painful. People romanticize the Star Wars prequels, but the seeds of a great story are sowed in Choices, adding fresh perspective to a villain 20 years after he first hit screens.

Tales of the Jedi is available to stream now.