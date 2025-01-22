Sylvester Stallone says this notorious flop is a “prequel” to his Taylor Sheridan show

When it comes to Tulsa King, the Sylvester Stallone-starring crime drama from Taylor Sheridan, the star himself has joked that it could be a prequel to one of his worst movies.

While he’s known for being an action movie star for the ages, Stallone has a few projects you may not have seen. One of them is Tulsa King, the Taylor Sheridan series on Paramount+ about an Oklahoma mafioso, Dwight “the General” Manfredi.

Tulsa King Season 2 arrived last year, and did what Sheridan does best: include some nonsensical cameos and mild on-set drama.

Now, in an Instagram post celebrating one of his biggest flops to date (which he calls one of his “best films”), Stallone has suggested that Tulsa King could be a prequel for the notorious failure.

Sylvester Stallone compares Tulsa King to Get Carter

In an Instagram post on January 22, Stallone joked that his 2000 movie Get Carter (a remake of the 1971 original), is a “prequel” to Tulsa King.

He wrote, “It’s interesting that 25 years ago I was acting in one of my BEST films, the underrated ‘Get Carter’ and now that I look back at it, it looks like I was subconsciously preparing myself to play ‘Dwight Manfredi’ in Tulsa King 25 years later! Let’s just call it a prequel!”

Instagram/Sylvester Stallone

While the original Michael Caine Get Carter is looked on more favorably, Stallone’s run at the thriller flick hasn’t been remembered fondly. In fact, it was considered to be a huge flop, earning only $19 million against a $64 million budget. Today, it has 11% on Rotten Tomatoes.

But Stallone is right about one thing: there’s a definite connection between the two roles. In Get Carter, he plays Jack Carter, a mob enforcer in Las Vegas who returns to his hometown after the death of his brother.

However, when it comes to the two picks, there’s a clear winner. Tulsa King currently has 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, ranking above Yellowstone, Landman, and Lioness.

While there’s no word on Season 3 just yet, it’s looking good. Variety reported in November 2024 that Stallone was in talks to confirm a deal on two more seasons, and the star himself even teased on Instagram, “Thank you so much and we are working on the third season at this moment.”

For more, check out our guide to all the Yellowstone spinoffs, and see what we know about Landman Season 2. Otherwise, take a look at everything that changed in Tulsa King Season 2.