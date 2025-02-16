Syfy series with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score returns to Netflix Top 10

For those seeking a sci-fi series that’s heavy on the laughs, Netflix just added another season of a popular Syfy show, and it’s instantly returned to the Top 10 chart.

The streaming service has seen its fair share of sci-fi hits in the past. From Black Mirror to Stranger Things and 3 Body Problem to Dark, there’s no shortage of spooky and thrilling stories.

However, one of the biggest hits right now isn’t even a Netflix original. This TV show actually started life on Syfy, and since then, it’s become renowned as one of the most original and hilarious series from the channel.

Article continues after ad

Thankfully, there’s a new season that’s just been added to Netflix, and it means the show has once again returned to the Top 10 Chart.

Resident Alien Season 3 is now on Netflix

Resident Alien, the comedy series that began on Syfy in 2021, premiered its third season in 2024. The newest season was added to Netflix on February 13, and currently sits at number seven on the top TV shows on the platform.

Article continues after ad

The series also sits at 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, with fans and critics praising the cast and sharp humor.

Article continues after ad

Syfy

Starring Alan Tudyk, Resident Alien is based on the comic book by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. It follows an alien who crash lands on Earth in Colorado and forges an identity as a local physician. Oh, but there’s a catch: he’s also on a secret mission to destroy humanity.

There are only eight episodes in Season 3, all of which are now available to stream on Netflix. Thankfully, Season 4 was greenlit in June 2024, and is set to premiere on the USA Network.

Article continues after ad

While the release date for Season 4 hasn’t been confirmed, the show’s official Instagram account confirmed production had started back in December 2024.

For more sci-fi, check out our guides to the Severance Season 2 release schedule and everything we know about Avatar 3. Or, check out our guide to all the other new TV shows coming out this month.