Sword Art Online Progressive Scherzo of Deep Night: Everything we know

Here’s everything we know about Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night, from its release date and trailer, to its cast, plot, and other details.

Sword Art Online, despite being a rather love-it-or-hate-it anime, has remained popular all the while it has been streaming on Crunchyroll. The techno fantasy show depicts a teenager, Kirito, attempting to survive a video game that he has been trapped in, where, “if you die in the game, you die in real life.”

The series began with light novels in 2009, before being adapted into an anime in 2012, with plenty of season variations, games, spin-offs, and movies. One of these animated films was Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night, which came out in 2021, and saw a rebooted arc from Asuna’s point of view. The film debuted at #1 in the Japanese Box Office, and now there’s a follow up film on the way, Scherzo of Deep Night.

This new film will continue the depiction of this rebooted arc, but will likely be more from Kirito’s point of view. So here’s everything we know about the film so far.

Does Sword Art Online Progressive have a release date?

Yes, there is a release date for the Sword Art Online Progressive movie, in the UK and Ireland at least, which is February 1, 2023. The film will be hitting more global cinemas in February.

Crunchyroll will be bringing the film to the cinemas, along with partner Aniplex of America. The flick will be available in both English subtitles and dubbing.

According to the anime’s official website, the film’s runtime will be 100 minutes.

Is there a trailer for Sword Art Online Progressive?

Yes, there is a trailer for Scherzo of Deep Night, which you can watch below:

The trailer depicts many of our main characters fighting their way through the gaming world, all the while someone sinister lurks in the shadows.

And ever true to the anime’s ethos, the trailer states, “This story is about the bond between a boy and a girl,” no doubt meaning Kirito and Asuna, unless something else is at play.

Sword Art Online Progressive cast: Who is starring in the film?

There is currently a packed cast list for the Sword Art Online movie, which features many returning faces, along with some new ones. This character list, and their Japanese voice actors, includes but is not limited to:

Kirito – Yoshitsugu Matsuoka

Asuna – Haruka Tomatsu

Arugo – Shiori Izawa

Mito – Inori Minase

Rīten – Kaede Hondo

Morute – Yūsuke Kobayashi

Egiru – Hiroki Yasumoto

Kibaō – Tomokazu Seki

Sword Art Online Progressive plot: What happens in the film?

The official synopsis for the Sword Art Online Progressive film is as thus:

This may be a game, but it’s not something you play.

The world’s first VRMMORPG (Sword Art Online) became a game of death. Over a month has passed since 10,000 users were trapped inside the game world. Asuna, who cleared the first floor of the floating iron castle of Aincrad, joined up with Kirito and continued her journey to reach the top floor.

With the support of female Information Broker Argo, clearing the floors seemed to be progressing smoothly, but conflict erupts between two major guilds that should be working together – the top player groups ALS (the Aincrad Liberation Squad) and DKB (the Dragon Knights Brigade). And meanwhile, behind the scenes exists a mysterious figure pulling the strings…

In a dangerous battle of death, there is an assault that differs from the threat, and it will involve Asuna and Kirito.

The film will be based on the reboot light novel series, penned by Reki Kawahara, which looks at where the events of Sword Art Online all began, on Aincrad’s first floor.

This article will be updated as we learn more.

Sword Art Online is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll.

That's everything we know about Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night!

