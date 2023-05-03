Netflix has green-lit a third and final season for its hit show Sweet Tooth.

Yes, the sweet and colorful fantasy drama Sweet Tooth is coming to an end, as Netflix has announced the show will be getting a third and final season.

Based on the DC comics written by Jeff Lemire, Sweet Tooth follows Gus, a half-deer, half-human hybrid, as he lives in a post-apocalyptic world where half of humanity has been wiped out due to a viral pandemic. After his father dies, Gus goes on a journey to find his mother while trying to evade hunters who are looking to kill hybrid kids.

Let’s dive in on everything we know about Sweet Tooth’s third and final season.

Sweet Tooth renewed for third and final season

Netflix announced the third and final season of Sweet Tooth just a week after Season 2 dropped on April 27. The filming and most of production had already been done in New Zealand when the streaming service made this announcement. Season 2 of Sweet tooth garnered around 48 million viewers during its first four days on the site.

In a statement from creator and showrunner Jim Mickle, he expressed his gratitude about creating a “story that [he] imagined [they] would tell and in a lot of ways it [has taken] on its own life.” He went on to explain that their original vision for the show was to showcase the “big pieces of the comic book,” while the “beauty of long-form storytelling and Gus’ journey over 24 episodes is the characters themselves tell you what they want to be.”

Mickle then divulged the idea for Season 3, saying it “is an Arctic story with exciting new adventures and what we hope will be a satisfying conclusion to this epic tale. Gus is going to see a side of the world and humanity that he didn’t see in season one or two.”

The end of Season 2 of Sweet Tooth saw Gus having to team up with the show’s antagonist, Dr. Singh, as a bargain to save his friends from being experimented on. Season 3 will take fans on a journey into the dark origins of Gus’ existence and reveal his mother Birdie’s role in “The Great Crumble,” aka the pandemic that ended humanity.

That’s all we know about Sweet Tooth’s third and final season. In the meantime, check out our other upcoming movie and TV hubs below:

