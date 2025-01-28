Sweet Magnolias to follow in Virgin River’s footsteps with bonus Netflix release

If 10 new episodes dropping on February 6 isn’t enough for you, Netflix has an extra special treat in store for fans of Sweet Magnolias – and it follows in Virgin River’s footsteps.

Grab your margaritas! We’re taking a trip back to Serenity with Sweet Magnolias Season 4. Dana Sue, Maddie, and Helen are back to answer the show’s biggest questions, which are namely whether the latter two will get their romantic happy endings.

As the synopsis explains, “While negotiating the twists and turns of their romantic lives, Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen must also navigate the return of old foes, the loss of great loves, and the pain of transition from past dreams to present ones.”

Season 4 isn’t exactly too far away, but fans might be hungry for more. Thankfully, Sweet Magnolias is taking inspiration from Netflix’s biggest hit, Virgin River, to deliver a bonus – here’s how to get it.

A Sweet Magnolias game is coming to Netflix

Don’t just watch Sweet Magnolias… be in it. Netflix Stories is set to release an interactive game based on the show’s core premise, though we don’t have an official release date yet.

Technically, we also don’t have a confirmed announcement for this either. If you look on the Netflix Stories homepage, you’ll see a “coming soon” slot blurred out with a tall building featured – which fans will know is Newton County Courthouse in Covington Town Square, Georgia.

Common sense tells us the game would be launched in time with Season 4, which will be on February 6. The format will be a first-person narrative, letting you control decisions in the storyline while interacting with some of your favorite characters.

Virgin River fans will already know the deal, with Netflix Stories releasing the game last year. A Christmas special was later released in addition to main gameplay. Outer Banks, Love is Blind, and Emily in Paris have all followed suit since.

As you might expect, we’ve currently got no idea what the game’s actual synopsis will be. Other than following our leading trio around Serenity, it’s all for the taking.

What we do know is you’ll need to have notification alerts on if you want to play it first. As creator Boss Fight’s website explains, “When the exact date of a new story’s release is determined, it will be listed in the app on the story’s icon. On that date, the first playable chapters will be available after 5:00 PM UTC (12:00 PM EST).”

As for Season 4, all we know is that it will look a little different. Actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher posted on Instagram after filming: “I cannot wait for you all to see what we have been up to in Serenity. It’s been a magical season…for reasons I cannot wait to share.”

“This was BY FAR my favorite season… not just for the OMG moments (there are many of them!), but because it was a joy to make. And, in many ways, it feels like we are just getting started.”

Sweet Magnolias Season 4 drops on Netflix on February 6, 2025. In the meantime, catch up with the latest on Virgin River Season 7, The Way Home Season 3, When Calls the Heart Season 12, and Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3.