Sweet Magnolias Season 5 will definitely happen and there’s a simple reason

Season 4 hasn’t even dropped on Netflix yet, but there’s a fairly good reason why we should expect Sweet Magnolias Season 5 to be announced in the future.

We’re mere days away from Sweet Magnolias Season 4 being released on the streaming service, with the plot set to change the fictional town of Serenity as we know it.

All we know so far is what the synopsis has teased: “While negotiating the twists and turns of their romantic lives, Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen must also navigate the return of old foes, the loss of great loves, and the pain of transition from past dreams to present ones.”

With only 10 episodes to binge – and the news fellow small-town drama Virgin River was greenlit for Season 7 before Season 6 was released – thoughts have turned to a potential Season 5. Thankfully, there’s a huge resource in its favor.

Original books mean Sweet Magnolias Season 5 should happen

After Season 4 airs, the original Sweet Magnolias book series will still have a number of novels left to be adapted, meaning a Season 5 renewal should be highly likely.

Written by Sherryl Woods, the series started in 2007, with its most recent installment published in 2014. The full running order looks something like this:

Stealing Home (2007)

A Slice Of Heaven (2007)

Feels Like Family (2007)

Welcome To Serenity (2008)

Home in Carolina (2010)

Sweet Tea at Sunrise (2010)

Honeysuckle Summer (2010)

Midnight Promises (2012)

Catching Fireflies (2012)

Where Azaleas Bloom (2012)

Swan Point (2014)

If we’re to believe roughly one novel equals a series, there would be seven novels left to scrape material from. However, there’s a slight issue here. Much like Virgin River, Sweet Magnolias doesn’t stay completely faithful to its source material.

Characters and storylines have been cherry-picked from the series as a whole, then adapted to fit a 10-episode series arc. Having said that, none of this is indicative of whether a series actually gets renewed or not.

The fact Sweet Magnolias follows the Virgin River format, and has plenty of material to adapt, will only go in its favor. Typically, Netflix will announce renewals shortly after a new series has aired, so watch this space.

Sweet Magnolias Season 4 drops on Netflix on February 6, 2025. In the meantime, catch up with the latest on Virgin River Season 7, The Way Home Season 3, When Calls the Heart Season 12, and Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3.