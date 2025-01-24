Sweet Magnolias Season 4 trailer proves Tyler and Annie could be endgame

It’s been the will-they-won’t-they that’s spanned across four seasons, but the Sweet Magnolias Season 4 trailer hints Tyler and Annie might finally get together.

Over the last few years, Netflix has really honed in on its small-town dramas, from acquiring Hallmark hits like Chesapeake Shores to its own original series like Virgin River. Since 2020, the list has also included Sweet Magnolias.

Not to be confused with the iconic 80s movie Steel Magnolias – think Sally Field having a meltdown in a graveyard – the TV show follows three friends in the fictional town of Serenity as they navigate relationships, family, and careers.

Basically, it has everything needed for Netflix to have a sleeper hit on its hands. Four seasons in and fans are longing for one couple to finally get together, and if the Sweet Magnolias Season 4 trailer is anything to go by, it could be happening.

Tyler and Annie could finally get together in Sweet Magnolias Season 4

Sweet Magnolias isn’t all about the adults, with youngsters Tyler and Annie having a sweet slow-burn romance since Season 1. They’ve never officially been together – and have hardly acknowledged their feelings at all – but Season 4 could be about to change all that.

If you watch the new trailer, you’ll spot Tyler looking longingly at Annie around the 1:25 mark. For fans, it’s enough of a tease to suggest something concrete is definitely happening this time.

“The way I don’t even watch the show but I want Tyler and Annie to be together,” one YouTube reply read, with a second agreeing, “Aaaaa my comfort show is back and I need for Annie and Tyler to be endgame!!!”

A third weighed in, “Dear Netflix, If Annie and Ty don’t end up together in this season, then I am going to cancel my subscription. Thank you very much.”

The pair started off as friends in Season 1 before sharing a drunken kiss that Annie later clarified “meant nothing.” Prom and the Season 2 accident passed by without anything coming from it, with the two going their separate ways (romantically).

While Annie ended up dating Jackson, Tyler coupled up with Cece. The latter broke down because Tyler was too hung up on Annie, with Jackson and Annie breaking up after.

Aside from them being free agents, there’s another reason to suspect Sweet Magnolias Season 4 will get them together – the original books. In the series, ‘Home in Carolina’ makes Tyler and Annie’s romantic relationship its focus. As it’s the fifth book of the bunch, their time is surely coming fast.

Sweet Magnolias Season 4 drops on Netflix on February 6, 2025. In the meantime, catch up with the latest on Virgin River Season 7, The Way Home Season 3, When Calls the Heart Season 12, and Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3.