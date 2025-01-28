Sweet Magnolias Season 4 release date, cast, trailer & what to expect

It’s only a matter of weeks until we’re heading back to the fictional town of Serenity in South Carolina – and Sweet Magnolias Season 4 is sure to have some drama in store.

While we wait for more Virgin River, Squid Game Season 3, and Stranger Things Season 5, something more gentile is on the horizon. With Netflix commanding the slice-of-life sub-genre, Sweet Magnolias is all about relationships, family, and careers.

Fans have had to wait two long years for more episodes to be released, and now they’re almost here, there’s a hope they’ll be more like the original book series (but more on that later).

In the meantime, Sweet Magnolias Season 4 is keeping its cards close to its chest, so here’s everything we’ve learned so far.

Season 4 of Sweet Magnolias comes to Netflix on February 6, 2025. The series will be comprised of 10 episodes, matching the other three installments.

Netflix

Fans have been waiting for two years for Sweet Magnolias to return to Netflix, with all of Season 4’s episodes set to drop on the same day.

The streaming service tends to release new shows and movies at 12am PT/3am ET, and we’ve got no reason to think this won’t be the same here. Internationally, timings will look like this:

2am CST

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

12:30pm India Standard Time

4pm China

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

Filming for Season 4 wrapped in May 2024, with actress JoAnna Garcia Swisher posting on Instagram: “I cannot wait for you all to see what we have been up to in Serenity. It’s been a magical season…for reasons I cannot wait to share.”

“This was BY FAR my favorite season… not just for the OMG moments (there are many of them!), but because it was a joy to make. And, in many ways, it feels like we are just getting started.”

Confirmed cast in Sweet Magnolias Season 4

Our leading trio of JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley will be returning for new episodes, alongside series regulars including Logan Allen, Anneliese Judge, and Carson Rowland.

Netflix

The full list is as follows:

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend

Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan

Heather Headley as Helen Decatur

Chris Klein as Bill Townsend

Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons

Justin Bruening as Cal Maddox

Carson Rowland as Tyler Townsend

Logan Allen as Kyle Townsend

Chris Medlin as Isaac Downey

Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan

Brandon Quinn as Ronnie Sullivan

Dion Johnstone as Erik Whitley

Though it isn’t confirmed, characters such as Mary Vaughn (Allison Gabriel) and Paula (Caroline Lagerfelt) are thought to make appearances during new episodes.

As a reminder, Bianca Berry Tarantino has left the role of Katie Townsend, being replaced by Ella Grace Helton.

Season 4 trailer

The full trailer for Sweet Magnolias Season 4 dropped on January 23, 2025, which you can catch up with below.

Its synopsis revealed Season 4 “takes us from Halloween to Christmas, with surprising laughter, unexpected heartbreak and renewed resolve along the way.

“While negotiating the twists and turns of their romantic lives, Maddie, Dana Sue, and Helen must also navigate the return of old foes, the loss of great loves, and the pain of transition from past dreams to present ones.”

It continues: “As the men in their lives pursue their own dreams and the teenagers take uneasy steps toward adulthood, the Magnolias support each other with creative problem-solving, deep-hearted commitment, and – as always – weekly margaritas.”

What to expect

Sweet Magnolias has some big questions to answer – if Maddie and Cal get engaged, if Helen and Erik will get together, and whether Tyler and Annie will finally give into their slow-burning romance.

Netflix

Maddie has been ready to take her relationship with Cal to the next stage for a while now, but progress was derailed when he succumbed to his anger issues. He’s been busy focusing on doing internal work, but that doesn’t mean things with Maddie are magically fixed.

Speaking to TV Line, Swisher explained: “They fell in love quickly, and it was this swooping, wonderful gift in their lives. Then the dust settled, life happened, and they had some things to grapple with. They’re catching their breath and enjoying life, celebrating that they made it over a big hurdle. I’m excited to see what the future holds for them.”

Meanwhile, Helen had her eye straight back on Ryan after he returned to the screen. Chemistry with Erik never quite left – and now she’s after settling down with someone new, surely now is their chance.

“They have to try it out,” Headley added. “In the beginning of [Season 3], Helen says, ‘I have to see this through with Ryan. I have to punctuate it.’ That also needs to happen with Erik at some point. She has to see it through. It will always be something. They’ve got this energy between them. Even if Gertrude, Gwynevere – whatever her name is – comes into the fray, I do think they need a chance to see it through.”

Netflix

Judging by the Season 4 trailer, upping the ante on Tyler and Annie’s connection seems to be the best bet. The pair started off as friends in Season 1 before sharing a drunken kiss that Annie later clarified “meant nothing.” Prom and the Season 2 accident passed by without anything coming from it, with the two going their separate ways (romantically).

While Annie ended up dating Jackson, Tyler coupled up with Cece. The latter broke down because Tyler was too hung up on Annie, with Jackson and Annie breaking up after.

If you watch the new trailer, you’ll spot Tyler looking longingly at Annie around the 1:25 mark. It could be enough of a tease to suggest something concrete is definitely happening this time. The pair originally got together in Book 5 of the novel series.

“I think Dana Sue would love it, but she’s very protective, so it might cause some friction that Maddie and Dana Sue would have to work out,” Elliott said to TV Line. “Dana Sue loves Ty, and she holds him in high esteem, but I think she would look at him slightly differently if he’s dating her daughter. She would be a mama bear and would make him prove himself in a way he hasn’t had to do before.”

Sweet Magnolias Season 4 drops on Netflix on February 6, 2025. In the meantime, catch up with the latest on Virgin River Season 7, The Way Home Season 3, When Calls the Heart Season 12, and Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3.