Supernatural cast share BTS images for the show’s final episode - Dexerto

The final episode of Supernatural has aired, and the cast of the show have shared messages and photos with fans to say their goodbye.

It was long in the works due to delays with the ongoing health crisis, but the finale of Supernatural has finally hit people’s screens in the US.

The show’s great success saw it span across 15 years and provide fans with both laughs and tears, as they followed the Winchester brothers’ story.

Now that it’s come to an end, it’s time to look back at the show’s highlights.

What are the cast’s best memories?

Before the finale aired on The CW, an hour special, looking back at the previous 15 seasons, was also shown to celebrate how far it had come.

However, some of the cast took to social media to share their personal memories from the show and say their own goodbyes to Supernatural and the fans.

Jensen Ackles

In the lead up to the show airing, Jensen Ackles gave fans a glimpse at him dressing up as Dean Winchester for the final time.

“Alright, it’s my last time dressing up as Dean Winchester while filming Supernatural… at least for now,” he said. “Lace these boots up one last time before I retire them.”

Ackles had previously said that he hadn’t figured out how he’d handle the finale airing, but confirmed it was “gonna be messy”.

Jared Padalecki

Jared Padalecki, on the other hand, kept relatively quiet about the episode, with Sam and Dean’s fate about to be sealed. That being said, when the time finally came, he shared a post showing a united front with fans, saying “I’m here with y’all”.

Misha Collins

Popular angel Castiel graced fans’ screens for the first time in Season 4, and has grown to be a firm fan favorite.

Misha Collins, who played the character, shared a behind the scenes image with Ackles the day before the finale aired, explaining the difficulty he had filming some of his last scenes on set.

He also showed the before and after effect of the show to fans on Instagram. His children joined him for the first time to watch a whole episode – probably not the best way to start – with the actor himself saying he would have “a lot of explaining to do”.

However, it was the after picture that got fans even more emotional about saying goodbye to the show, with the star showing red eyes. He tagged both Ackles and Padalecki in the caption, ending it with: “Love you guys.”

Alexander Calvert

Having taken on the role of Jack from season 12, Alexander Calvert soon became a part of Supernatural’s main cast. After his final episode of season 15, Calvert tweeted a message to fans, saying thank you “for embracing Jack from episode one and loving him for who he was trying to be all along”.

That wasn’t all for the actor though, as he took to Instagram before the show’s finale, reposting memories to his story. Most of these were from cinematographer Brad Creasser, who also shared more behind the scenes content of the group.

After the episode, Creasser shared a final set of photos for fans, featuring both Ackles and Padalecki. He shared his “gratitude and pride” at being able to be a part of the show’s long run and that he felt “so lucky”.

Though it’s yet to air in other countries, support from the cast and fans hasn’t gone unnoticed, showing just how big the show has been.

While it may have come to an end, it’s clear the legacy of Supernatural will carry on for many more years.