Superman trailer sparks debate over Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern

All eyes are on James Gunn’s Superman after the first teaser trailer for the DCU movie dropped, but one reveal has sparked a debate – Nathan Fillion’s iteration of Green Lantern.

The Green Lantern is a mantle held by superheroes of the intergalactic Green Lantern Corps, a group of cosmic peacekeepers in DC Comics, each wielding a power ring fueled by courage, willpower, and imagination.

Alan Scott’s Green Lantern first appeared in All-American Comics #16 in 1940, and while there have been numerous attempts to bring the green guys to the big screen, Hollywood has ultimately failed the character.

The most well-known iteration is Ryan Reynolds’ Hal Jordan, but Superman is set to usher in a new era, with Nathan Fillion taking on the role of Guy Gardner’s Green Lantern in the DCU.

Nathan Fillion’s Green Lantern sparks discussion

In a brief clip in the new Superman teaser trailer, Fillion’s Gardner can be seen walking into Stagg Enterprises and using his emerald ring during a particularly difficult moment for the Man of Steel – but it’s his goofy blonde bowl cut that’s been the subject of most debate.

Although the Firefly star’s version of the Green Lantern character has been criticized, DC Comics fans are busy pointing out that it’s an accurate look.

In response to an X/Twitter post of the clip, one person wrote, “Ok, we’re getting off script here. This better not be Green Lantern.” Another said, “Yeah nvm that looks just as goofy as I was afraid of.”

“Bro needs to find a new barber immediately,” added a third, while a fourth asked, “Is this a parody? This can’t be the Green Lantern. I’m missing Ryan’s version now.”

However, others have been pointing out that Reynolds and Fillion play different Green Lanterns, and that Gardner did actually sport that same hairdo in the comics.

Sharing an image of comic book Gardner, one wrote, “Lol, it’s accurate.” “People forget that’s what Guy looked like,” said another, while a third chimed in, “Please stop making comments without knowing the source material.”

Who is Guy Gardner?

DC Comics

Guy Gardner is one of the most memorable and divisive members of the Green Lantern Corps. Known for his brash personality, unfiltered confidence, and a short temper, Gardner often stands out as the “bad boy” of the intergalactic peacekeeping force.

Despite his tough exterior and rebellious streak, he’s fiercely loyal and proves time and again why he deserves the power ring.

First introduced in Green Lantern #59 in 1968 as a potential backup for Hal Jordan, Guy became a more prominent character in the ‘80s when he was chosen to wield the ring.

His history in DC Comics is filled with pivotal storylines, including his time with the Justice League International, where his cocky attitude often clashed with other heroes.

On screen, Gardner has rarely appeared in live-action, other than his portrayal by Matthew Settle in the failed 1997 Justice League of America TV pilot

He’s appeared in various animated works, including Batman: The Brave and the Bold, in which he was voiced by James Arnold Taylor.

Diedrich Bader voiced the character in Green Lantern: The Animated Series, while Troy Baker took on the mantle for Young Justice.

Fillion’s portrayal in James Gunn’s Superman marks the first major live-action depiction of Gardner, bringing his distinct personality – and now infamous bowl cut – to the DCU.

Warner Bros.

Speaking to Collider about the character, the Firefly star said, “The reality is that people have flaws. We all have quirks. We all have vulnerabilities. You could have the most wonderful family, but be like, ‘Oh, my God, my dad drives me nuts. He’s got this one thing.’

“Everybody’s got something, and I love to lean into those faults and flaws. It’s what makes people real and what allows audiences to relate, because we all know what that is. We all have our own. We witness it in other people.

“Guy Gardner is 90% flawed and doesn’t care. That’s one of his flaws. I think there’s a real freedom in playing that. So, for a guy who likes to play flaws and flawed people, Guy Gardner is a gold mine.”

Superman flies into cinemas on July 11, 2025.