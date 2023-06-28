Superman Legacy: Emma Mackey fans upset over Lois Lane casting

Superman Legacy is the next big blockbuster in the DC Universe, as it was announced on June 27 that David Corenswet would be donning the costume and taking on the role of Clark Kent in the 2025 film. The casting for Lois Lane, however, has left some fans gutted at what could have been.

In January 2023, James Gunn gave a vague reveal of the future of Superman, in which he spoke about Superman Legacy being planned for a 2025 release.

Article continues after ad

Since then, there has been much speculation about where upcoming Superman films may be headed, especially with news that Henry Cavill is vacating the role in December 2022.

In the months that followed, fans have frequently come up with their ideal cast to fulfil the demanding roles of the DC Universe, and the role of Lois Lane is one that had become hotly contested and debated among fans.

Emma Mackey misses out on Lois Lane role

On June 27, it was announced that the shortlist of candidates to play both Clark Kent and Lois Lane had been whittled down from three each to just one. David Corenswet beat out Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney for Kent, and Rachel Brosnahan prevailed over Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor for the Lane role.

Article continues after ad

While Brosnahan has been heavily regarded as a perfect fit for the job, Emma Mackey’s fans were still left upset over the decision, taking to social media to share their disappointment.

One said that Mackey would have been a “leaps and bounds better choice.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Another said that DC are “never beating the worst cinematic universe allegations.”

Of course, not everybody felt this way. John Lampus on Twitter said: “Really was hoping for Emma Mackey, but you can’t deny Brosnahan’s Lois Lane energy.”

Article continues after ad

Evidently people aren’t upset about Rachel Brosnahan being cast, but Mackey’s fans definitely would’ve loved to see her take on the role of Lois Lane.

With two years before the film is due to release, there’s still a lot of waiting to be done, so there’s plenty of time for fans of the other shortlisted actors to get excited.

You can find out more about Superman: Legacy here and our other DC coverage here.