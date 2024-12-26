Superman just beat an impressive record held by The Batman

James Gunn’s Superman is one of the most anticipated movies of 2025 – and it’s just flown past one of The Batman’s most notable records.

Gunn’s DCU technically launched with Creature Commandos (which is great, by the way – read our review), but its big-screen debut will come with the Man of Steel next year. Henry Cavill is officially out, with David Corenswet being introduced as the franchise’s new red-caped superhero.

While Marvel is making a sizeable return to cinemas in 2025 (Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and Fantastic Four), Superman is arguably the most important; it could make or break a new cinematic universe before it even begins.

However, going by the reaction to the first trailer (Zack Snyder loyalists notwithstanding), Gunn has nothing to worry about.

Superman beats The Batman trailer viewership

The first teaser trailer for Superman has been viewed 48 million times on DC’s official YouTube channel. That’s six million more than The Batman’s first teaser trailer on Warner Bros’ channel.

Trailer viewership isn’t a guaranteed metric of success (Madame Web’s trailer has been viewed 30 million times, and look how that turned out). However, there are two things worth noting: The Batman’s FanDome teaser is considered one of the greatest trailers ever made, and the movie went on to gross over $770 million worldwide.

Also, Superman’s trailer has been out for a week. The Batman teaser dropped online over four years ago.

It is fair to be cautious. Man of Steel made $670 million – that makes it the highest-grossing Superman film of all time, but it’s still way below the billion-dollar big leagues. It was also the first movie in the DCEU, a franchise that failed to reach the heights of the MCU’s success and potentially tarnished DC’s reputation in the eyes of audiences.

In other words, Gunn doesn’t have an easy task on his hands. But the trailer is a good start, and for further confidence, it’s DC and Warner Bros’ biggest trailer ever.

“It’s the most viewed and the most talked about trailer in the history of both DC and Warner Bros… thank you! We’re incredibly grateful and, most of all, excited to share this movie with you in July,” Gunn wrote online.

